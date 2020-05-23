Marion Dantzler cards a 59 in round of a lifetime at Orangeburg Country Club

Orangeburg's Marion Dantzler has enjoyed some great rounds of golf, even playing in U.S. Senior Open events two of the last five years.
But the 56-year-old played the round of a lifetime on Saturday, May 9, at Orangeburg Country Club, carding 11 birdies and an eagle to shoot a 59 from the black tees, a 13-under-par performance on the par-72 course.
The 59 is now the course record, along with being the record from the black tees (6,092-yard distance). Previously, the course record was held by Jacques Wilson from Minnetonka, Minnesota, a Charleston Southern University golf team member when he carded a 63 from the orange tees (7,032-yard distance) in April 2017.
"It was crazy, definitely nothing that was expected, since you never expect to have a round like that," Dantzler said. "It sort of just came together, obviously.
"I've shot some fairly low scores within the last six to eight weeks. But you never think you'll get a round like that. It's sort of a once-in-a-lifetime round, I'm sure."
What he thought would be a relaxing round on a familiar course — alongside fellow golfers Boyd McLeod, Jake Wannamaker, Shawn Frye and John Michael Flintom — became the most memorable 18 holes Dantzler has put together on any course.
"I've been playing well for about two months now, and had set some pretty lofty goals for myself back in January," Dantzler said. "I had a good game plan, was working hard, and then all of a sudden I started really playing well."
Dantzler had plans to compete in some Champions Tour qualifiers in March, and then looked forward to U.S. Senior Open qualifying in June. But, due to the current coronavirus pandemic shutdown of sporting events this spring, the Champions Tour events didn't happen and the U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island, was canceled.
"All that changed, so I've just been hanging out here in town and, obviously, playing a lot of golf," Dantzler said. "I've been playing quite well.
"But there's just nowhere to play (in an event) right now. And, of course, things got a little crazy with the way I played on Saturday. I'm not really on any social media, but people were sending me texts of screenshots on Facebook where news traveled fast and they were talking about my round."
On holes 1-3, Dantzler got off to a good start by making birdies to drop to 3-under-par early. He didn't think anything special of the round through seven holes as he made par on Nos. 4-7.
Then, on the par-5, 462-yard No. 8, he made an eagle, sinking a 10-foot putt to score a 3 and move to 5 under par.
Another birdie on No. 9, thanks to an approach shot that landed close to the hole, put Dantzler at 6-under-par 30 at the turn.
A close approach shot on No. 10 and a pitch shot to the green on the 475-yard par-5 No. 11 set up birdies. Dantzler then dropped in a 25-foot putt on No. 12 for another birdie to move to 9 under.
"At 9-under, I'm thinking that I've shot 62 and 63 before, so your mind never really entertains shooting a 59," he said. "But then I hit it close at 13, make another birdie, and then drop about a 14-foot birdie putt at 14.
"Going 8-under through seven holes there, I started noticing the other guys in the group were still playing, but (focused on) getting out of my way. I think they were more aware of what was going on than I was, really."
Dantzler was in what sports psychologists call "the zone."
"I felt like I was going to hit it close and make the putt on every hole," he said. "The score was almost just a byproduct of how I was playing."
Dantzler followed a par on the par-4 15th with a birdie on the par-4 16th.
Left with about a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17, he took into account how fast the greens were rolling.
"I totally got caught up in what was going on, but I was thinking I needed to birdie 17 and 18 to break 60," Dantzler said. "So I'm thinking that and I left it about 6 inches short on 17, dead in the middle of the hole.
"I walked off the green disappointed, thinking that had been my last chance to birdie out and shoot 59."
On the par-5 No. 18, though, he was deciding between going for the green in two shots to have a chance at an eagle putt or laying up and trying to get up and down in two shots for birdie. McLeod then looked back at the scorecard and told Dantzler that he didn't need eagle to shoot 59.
"I layed up, hit a wedge in to within about 10 or 12 feet," Dantzler said. "The rest of the guys were to the point of hitting their ball, putting and then scattering to see what I was going to do.
"To make that putt for birdie to go 13-under on the last hole was pretty special."
Dantzler admits he was a bit nervous standing over his final putt. Looking back, it reminds him of a putt he made with a golfing legend looking on.
"I haven't been that nervous on a putt since 1993, playing Gary Nicklaus in a playoff," he said. "His dad was caddying for him.
"On the first playoff hole, I had about a 20-footer. When I looked up at the hole, right across the green I could see Jack Nicklaus (six-time Masters champion) standing on the edge of the green. I was beyond nervous that day, but I knocked the putt in the middle of the hole and Jack was the first one to come over and congratulate me."
When tournament golf resumes, Dantzler believes finishing off a round strong, as he did his 59, will help his confidence and scoring.
"I was totally focused on hitting shots and, once I got that dialed in, I was of a great mindset," he said. "I've heard other players talk about it, being in the zone like that, and I totally got caught up and lost track of what was going on."
One aspect of the round that stands out to Dantzler is the current coronavirus requirements of leaving the flag stick in the hole while putting, to cut down on contact surfaces and possible virus spread.
The USGA in recent years deleted the penalty stroke for a ball putted from the green surface going into a hole when a flag stick has been left in. Dantzler is considering leaving the pin in during future rounds.
It wouldn't be the first adjustment he has made to his game in 2020. After being tied with David Toms (then the tournament leader) for best driving distance in the early rounds of the 2019 U.S. Senior Open, Dantzler missed the final cut, but learned he needed to work on hitting his short irons.
"Watching Toms and (Steve) Stricker, I saw the irons and scoring clubs they were hitting into these holes," Dantzler said. "Where they were hitting theirs and I was hitting mine, that was eye-opening.
"Then, playing in the Sunbelt Senior match play event in October in Myrtle Beach, I lost in the final match to a guy who wedged me and putted me to death. Basically, I said then that, come Jan. 1, I'm changing my (practice) routine to work on the two areas that I can improve on — my scoring clubs and my putting."
That decision and focus led to Dantzler playing from the black tees at OCC regularly, offering more opportunities to hit short irons for birdie chances.
"In my mind now, I know I can make eight or nine birdies in a round, having made 11 birdies and and eagle in one round," Dantzler said. "It's all about having a plan and trying to take my game to another level.
"But shooting 59 and doing it here in Orangeburg, that will always be something special."
