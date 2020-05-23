Marion Dantzler cards a 59 in round of a lifetime at Orangeburg Country Club

"At 9-under, I'm thinking that I've shot 62 and 63 before, so your mind never really entertains shooting a 59," he said. "But then I hit it close at 13, make another birdie, and then drop about a 14-foot birdie putt at 14.

"Going 8-under through seven holes there, I started noticing the other guys in the group were still playing, but (focused on) getting out of my way. I think they were more aware of what was going on than I was, really."

Dantzler was in what sports psychologists call "the zone."

"I felt like I was going to hit it close and make the putt on every hole," he said. "The score was almost just a byproduct of how I was playing."

Dantzler followed a par on the par-4 15th with a birdie on the par-4 16th.

Left with about a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17, he took into account how fast the greens were rolling.

"I totally got caught up in what was going on, but I was thinking I needed to birdie 17 and 18 to break 60," Dantzler said. "So I'm thinking that and I left it about 6 inches short on 17, dead in the middle of the hole.

"I walked off the green disappointed, thinking that had been my last chance to birdie out and shoot 59."