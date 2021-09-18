8th Annual Bishop L. Jonathan Holston Golf Tourney Set for Sept. 27

The 2021 Bishop Jonathan Holston South Carolina-Africa University golf tournament will be held Monday, Sept. 27, at the Orangeburg Country Club, 2745 Griffith Drive NW. Registration for the event, in its third consecutive year in Orangeburg, begins at 9 p.m. The first tee time for the four-man captain’s choice tournament is set for 10 a.m.

The players’ pool for all of the participating teams is filled, however, there are still opportunities for sponsorships, ranging from Friends of the Bishop ($600) to Awards Luncheon Sponsor ($500) to Hole Sponsor ($125).

The tournament, which is in its eighth year, raises funds to support scholarships and other needs at United Methodist-related Africa University in Zimbabwe, southern Africa, according to a spokesman.

In 2020, the tournament raised more than $35,000 to assist Africa University students.

Wespath Institutional Investments, a unit of Wespath Benefits and Investments -- the largest reporting faith-based pension fund in the United States -- is the tournament’s lead sponsor for a third consecutive year.

For additional tournament information, contact tournament director, Rev. Robert Harper at (843-655-2971, or Robert@knightsvilleumc.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0