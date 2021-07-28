Gillom sisters: Black ex-assistants paved way for Staley

SAITAMA, Japan — The Gillom sisters are part of a small group that made big strides in the role of Black female coaches with USA Basketball.

Peggie Gillom-Granderson and her sister Jennifer are two of only five Black females who have been U.S. women's basketball assistants in the 12 Olympics for women's basketball. She believes the work they put in led to the historical appointment of Dawn Staley — also a member of that elite sorority — as head coach of the 2020 team.

"Just like pretty much everything else, it's a process," said Gillom, won Olympic gold as a player in 1988 in Seoul and was an assistant coach in 2012 in London. "And I think that it took us to pave the way for Dawn."

Her sister Gillom-Granderson was an assistant in 2000 at the Sydney Games. Being an Olympic head coach hasn't been a goal for either, especially for Jennifer — not after years of playing basketball internationally. She's happy coaching a high school team in Phoenix.

The other two Black women who have been national team assistants are Naismith Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer in 2004 and Marian Washington, an assistant at the 1996 Atlanta Games who coached 31 seasons at Kansas and was the first Black to coach on a U.S. women's basketball staff and first Black female coach in international competition in 1982.