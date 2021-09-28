Georgia defense bracing for Razorbacks

The Bulldogs lead the nation by allowing only 5.8 points per game, allowing Georgia (4-0, 2-0) to overcome injuries to quarterback JT Daniels and at wide receiver. The visit from Arkansas is an important — if unexpected — midseason test in the SEC.

Pittman said the success of the Bulldogs' defense begins with Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Jalen Carter on the line.

"They have so much talent on their D line," Pittman said. "Certainly they are big, physical. It starts with Davis and Carter. Nolan Smith. Walker. They are very, very talented. They rotate guys as well so they keep them fresh."

Georgia has reloaded after having six defensive players, including four defensive backs, selected in this year's NFL draft. Overall, nine Georgia players were taken in the draft.

"They've recruited really well there," Pittman said. "And so they're going to have depth and that's just Georgia. Hopefully Arkansas will get that way here soon in the near future where somebody leaves and next guy steps in, he may be as good, he may be better than the guy that left. But that's where Georgia is. And that's a credit to their staff and Kirby for recruiting."