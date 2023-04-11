South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer met with the media Tuesday after the Gamecocks second scrimmage of the spring.

“A lot of really good work today,” Beamer said of the scrimmage. “We were able to work a lot of young guys and backups. We want to get a better idea on who we can count on (once the season begins).”

Beamer said the defense got off to a dominant start, forcing a three-and-out on five of the first six offensive possessions.

“The offense knows we can’t start that slow,” Beamer said. “They rebounded, and were able to have some good possessions late in the scrimmage.”

The Gamecocks are scheduled to practice Thursday and Friday, and will end its spring practice with the annual Garnet and Black spring game.

The game will be held at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Beamer said the format will be as much like a game as it can be, and players will have the opportunity to show what they can do.

“Some guys just have a knack for making plays when they are under the lights,” Beamer said. “We’re always keeping an eye out for those guys who don’t shrink, but elevate their game. We’ll be vanilla, but we can be vanilla enough in all three phases to be able to evaluate and get guys work.”

He mentioned Joseph Burns who had an interception in last year’s game. Beamer said Burns made an impression, and while he played mainly on special teams his role has continued to increase.

Following the game, Beamer said he and the coaches will begin building a two-deep roster as South Carolina prepares for summer workouts and fall camp.

“We’ll meet individually with each player after the spring game to let them know where they stand,” Beamer said. “Things can change, that’s why we do these workouts and things over the summer. The reason is to get better. We’re always competing.”

When asked about leadership, Beamer said quarterback Spencer Rattler has taken a step forward on the offensive side of the ball while defensive back DQ Smith and defensive lineman Alex Huntley are helping lead the defense.

“It’s critical that we continue to develop leadership,” Beamer said. “We have guys back, but there are a lot of freshmen and sophomores on this team that we’ll be counting on. We need them to grow up in a hurry.”

With the transfer portal scheduled to open up Saturday, Beamer said this week’s evaluations will be the deciding factor in how active the Gamecocks will be in bringing in players.

“A lot of things we’ve done in practice is trying to get an idea of who we have in the program, and the role they will be able to play for us this fall,” Beamer said. “All that will dictate what we decide to do with the transfer portal.”