It’s not too often that one specific player is highlighted in a team-based scouting report. But that’s the reality for South Carolina when preparing for Vanderbilt outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Bradfield is one of many quality hitters in a talented lineup. Not once has he batted below .300 in his time with the Commodores.

However, that’s not where the main concern lies. It will ultimately be his speed that could make the Gamecocks sweat a little extra.

“Look, he’s one of the premier stolen base guys in the country, if not the premier stolen base guy in the country. He’s been like that since the day he stepped on campus,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “I think his offense has evolved and his swing has improved over the years. I think he’s a complete ballplayer. So he is an issue. He is on the scouting report of things you have to make sure you’re aware of.”

When Bradfield gets on base, doing so with a .469 on-base percentage, he’s always a threat to run. He’s been stealing bases at a high rate, going 25-for-29 this season, tied for fourth-most in college baseball.

And that’s not even in a full season. In the previous two years, he swiped 93 bases. Opposing catchers have thrown him out six times. That’s not to mention he went a perfect 46-for-46 in 2022.

But Kingston doesn’t plan to do “anything special” for Bradfield just because he steals a lot of bases. He pointed out there have been plenty of great base stealers that South Carolina has played against this year.

“It’s still about the basics, it’s about the fundamentals of pitchers being quick to the plate. It’s a matter of keeping the runners close with good picks, changing your looks, all the things that you do for any great base stealer,” Kingston said.

While Bradfield has been the main base stealer, Vanderbilt also has others who can do what he does — just not at the same rate. Three other players on the team have stolen four or more bases and not caught yet. As a team, they’re top 50 in the country in stolen bases.

At a glimpse, there could be some concern for the Gamecocks with slowing the Commodores down on the base paths. Catchers Cole Messina and Jonathan French have combined to allow 21 stolen bases in 25 attempts this season. But much like with the way his team has been playing, Kingston remains confident in his backstops.

“Early in the season it was a little bit of a concern for ours, but I think our pitchers, Cole’s been throwing very well, French has been throwing well. So that’s something we’ve done a much better job of as the season’s gone on but it will continue to have to be a focus against this team,” Kingston said.

One thing that could be an issue for the Gamecocks this weekend is the playing surface. While they play on a natural grass field at Founders Park, Vanderbilt has the benefit of having its home games on a turf field.

Not only could the turf impact speed but also how South Carolina plays in the field.

“The turf is going to give you true hops but they’re a little bit different, sometimes the spins a little bit different,” Kingston said. “So we’ll put our guys on the clock so then they get used to, ‘Okay that’s a routine ground ball. Is it getting to me in less or more time than what I’m used to? And then how do I need to account for that with how quickly I get rid of the ball.’ “There’ll be some details that we really focus on (Thursday) night at practice that you might not normally do because of that turf field.”

UP NEXT

Carolina starts a seven-game homestand at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, against Charleston Southern. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.