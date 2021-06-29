Furtick pitches shutout win for Post 4

DALZELL— Copeland Furtick pitched a gem of a game on Monday for Orangeburg Post 4, allowing no runs in a 4-0 shutout win against the Dalzell Jets in American Legion Baseball action at Thomas Sumter Academy.

Furtick picked up the win on the mound for Orangeburg, which carried a 3-6 record into Tuesday night’s home game at Mirmow Field against Dalzell.

On Monday, Furtick went a complete game, pitching seven innings, allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out five and walking one.

J. Kervin took the loss for Dalzell Jets American Legion. The hurler went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out two.

Orangeburg Post 4 tallied six hits on the day. Furtick and his Orangeburg Prep teammate Peyton Inabinet each racked up multiple hits for Orangeburg Post 4. Furtick helped his cause by going 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Inabinet went 2-for-2 with 2 runs scored. John Mack (Orangeburg Prep) and Trevor Hilton (Woodland High) each had a hit for Post 4. Hunter Bauer (Branchville) scored a run and added an RBI for Orangeburg.

Post 4 didn't commit a single error in the field. Michael Gilyard (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) had the most chances in the field with five.