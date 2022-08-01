FROM THE T&D ARCHIVES: : Bill Russell spoke at Claflin in 1972

NBA basketball great Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88. In 1972, Russell spoke at Claflin University. Here is the story of his visit as reported in 1972 by then-T&D Sports Editor Marv Caughman.

With college teams hitting the basketball courts under the official sanction of the NCAA and the NAIA this weekend and with the professional teams having been there for over a month, Bill Russell's presence on the Claflin College campus Thursday night had more relevance than his being the black man who made it in basketball talking to a bunch of college kids trying to make it in life.

Russell has never been known as the man who would mince words when he faced relevant aspects of life as opposed to the unreal world of professional sports. As the superjock who "revolutionized professional basketball" in the 1950s and '60s and as the center who led the Boston Celtics to 11 championships during his 13 years in the shamrock-green uniform, Bill Russell has never shied away from social, political or economic life in America. Thursday nigh he condemned the Nixon government's inaction on segregation in public schools, comparing the present administration with John F. Kennedy's action toward getting to the moon. "Nine years after Kennedy said we would have a man up there, men were walking on the moon. Yet 15 years after the Supreme Court said that segregation is illegal, President Nixon says he doesn't believe in 'instant integration.' The question is: 'Do we do what we can do or do we do what we want to do?'"

Yes this 6-10 giant loves to put it to the "establishment." But he also recognizes his role within the working machinery of the establishment, and he apparently likes the role he's playing. Currently, he's an ABC-TV sportscaster and the host of his own talk program. And as he told the Claflin students in the college's Lyceum program, "If you're in the room you're part of the establishment." He was right, for all the students there were trying to get the credentials to compete with or within the established means.

Russell wasn't there to just voice his feelings on partisan politics. In fact he spoke in very bi-partisan terms: "I think it's kind of sad with over 200 million people in the United States and the best we can come up with are McGovern and Nixon -- Nixon with the most corrupt government in the history of the U.S. and McGovern who can't say anything about it."

Russell also breached the subject of drug and alcohol abuse, to which he stated his firm opposition. He told his black audience, "We have too much to do. You can't see the truth if you're high, stoned or drunk -- and the truth is beautiful. If some dude tells me, 'Man, I can't get my rap together if I ain't high,' then tell him he must not have much of a rap."

He admitted to the "don't knock it if you haven't tried it" disbelievers that he had tried the "weed" and speed so that he could keep up with demands of playing 20 games a month in 20 different cities in the pro ranks. But after the super-human effects of speed had worn off, he saw how his performance had gone down hill consistently after weeks of use and abuse.

The great "political game of the year," though, was the Olympics. "I think the American basketball team got cheated. The officials violated eight different international rules," said the man who played in the Olympics two decades ago and has followed them closely ever since. "The American kids did the right think by not accepting the silver medal."

The American dash men who showed disdain on television when the National Anthem was played received the speaker's support. His reasoning was that when American girl swimmers were excitedly talking during the Anthem and when American 880 runner Dave Wottle kept his hat on during the Anthem, no one barred them from future participation. The American dash men were excited about their own achievement after training for so long, was Russell's rationalization.

But Russell didn't dwell only on the ways he thought of his fellow black man had been wronged. To the drug user he said, "Love is the easy way to get high." And he said that with the conviction of a man who has been happily married for over 15 years and with three kids he loves as well.

But the man who made it to the top of the American system by being named the Associated Press "Basketball Player of the Decade" of the '60s and Sports Illustrated "Sportsman of the Year" in 1968 has said, "I'll not a basketball player. I am a man who played basketball." In that reasoning was the purpose of his coming to a college about which he had never heard before his invitation. "The primary reason 'm here," he told his audience, "is that I've spent most of my adult life trying to find out who I am."

To those in the crowd before him who thought of themselves in terms of being black or white his message was, "If I can't be a man, I can't be anything. Those who categorize me deny me humanness. You can't do that without losing some of yours."

The entire message was aimed at involvement based on reason. "Think and participate," he said. But he warned, "To think without participating is foolish; to participate without thinking can be deadly."

To elaborate on his think and participate philosophy he said, "No citizen is free until all citizens are free. Participation in this goal is enlightened self-interest."

On his plans for the future the big man says that he aims to succeed, but, "Success is a journey, and not a destination." And Bill Russell continued his journey into the minds of his public.