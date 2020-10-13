Freeman, Albies HR again, Braves hang on for 2-0 NLCS lead

Freeman was hit on an elbow by Alex Wood in the eighth and was shaken up but stayed in the game.

Anderson allowed one hit and struck out five, but walked five while throwing 85 pitches in four innings. The 22-year-old right-hander didn't come out for the fifth after Braves batted around in the top of the frame, building a 6-0 lead while tying a LCS record with four walks in the inning.

The Dodgers, who had the best record in the pandemic-shortened season, trailed 7-0 until Seager's three-run homer to greet A.J. Minter in the seventh.

Only seven weeks after his big league debut with the Braves, Anderson has pitched 15 2/3 scoreless innings and is only the second pitcher in major league history to start his postseason career not allowing a run in three consecutive starts of at least four innings. The other was Hall of Fame right-hander Christy Mathewson, who threw three shutouts in the 1905 World Series for the New York Giants.

Tyler Matzek, the second of seven Atlanta pitchers, worked two scoreless innings for the win.

When Kershaw was scratched in favor of a likely start later in the series, it set up the second matchup of rookie starting pitchers in a LCS.