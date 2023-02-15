Former South Carolina Gamecocks star running back Duce Staley has officially joined the Carolina Panthers staff as assistant head coach and running backs coach, the team announced on Tuesday.

A Columbia native who graduated from Airport High School, Staley rushed for 1,852 yards and 17 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Gamecocks.

He was then drafted in the 3rd round with the 71st overall pick of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Over the course of his career with the Eagles and the Steelers (where he won a Super Bowl), Staley rushed for a total of 5,785 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. He also had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Eagles.

The now-47-year-old Staley began his coaching career with the Eagles in 2010 as an intern and was later promoted to running backs coach in 2013. He held the title of assistant head coach during his final three years with the Eagles (2018-20) and had the same role with the Lions in the last two seasons.

Staley and Reich have previously worked together in Philadelphia, where they were part of the coaching staff that led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in the 2017 season.

Staley has also worked with the Panthers’ new quarterbacks coach, Josh McCown, during their time with the Eagles, adding an extra level of familiarity to the coaching staff.