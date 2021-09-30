TOUCHDOWN CLUB: CSU's Denson shares unusual path to coaching

When taking questions from the group, Denson was asked about a future football matchup against South Carolina State.

“I’m not saying it isn’t in the works, I’m just not trying to work on it right now,” Denson said to a room full of laughter.

The two teams met each year from 1991 to 1999 (minus 1996) with the Bulldogs getting all eight victories. SCSU head coach Buddy Pough said CSU athletic director Jeff Barber has been instrumental in trying to put the game together.

“(Jeff) has a number of lines out right now, and they are trying to reel one of them in,” Pough said. “The good news for us is we only have five conference games, which leaves us opportunities to play some other FCS opponents.”

Pough also gave his report on the Bulldogs, who are coming off a bye week and are preparing for their home opener against Bethune-Cookman.

“We had a little bit of a break, but now we’re back and ready for the stretch run,” Pough said. “We’re going to try and find some success.”

Pough said he is proud of the way his team rallied against New Mexico State after falling behind early.