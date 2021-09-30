TOUCHDOWN CLUB: CSU's Denson shares unusual path to coaching

After a bye week, the Orangeburg Touchdown Club returned to The Cinema Thursday with special guest speaker Autry Denson.
Denson is in his third season as head coach of the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. He shared with the group his unusual path into coaching and the mission he has for each season.
“What I really am is a youth pastor masquerading as a head coach,” Denson said.
After starring in high school, Denson played for head coach Lou Holtz at the University of Notre Dame. He finished his career as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 4,138 yards and scored 43 touchdowns.
Denson was later drafted and played professionally in Miami, Chicago and Indianapolis.
“I was blessed to attend Notre Dame and play in the NFL, but I got as far away from the game as I could,” Denson said. “Not because I didn’t enjoy it, but I had a degree and already started my career in the financial industry.”
After 10 years with investment firm Merrill Lynch, Denson said he felt a calling from God.
“I got a calling to the ministry, God was leading me back to sports,” Denson said. “I had never coached before, but a month after leaving my business, I get offered the head coaching job at a high school. I didn’t even interview for the position. A year later, I’m an assistant with Bethune-Cookman.”
After three years with the Wildcats, Denson spent a year at Miami of Ohio and South Florida before returning to his alma mater as running backs coach. After four years, Charleston Southern offered him the head-coaching job.
“This is like year 2-B,” Denson said.
Denson arrived in 2019 and led the Bucs to a 6-6 record that included winning his last four Big South games to close the year. Due to COVID, the Bucs played a four-game schedule in March and April and went 2-2.
“What you have to understand is, we’re not a football program,” Denson said. “We are an outreach ministry that has an important football component. Our mission is to influence and win lives for Christ. How we do that is to mentor young men to make sure they graduate, make sure they are equipped and empowered to be leaders in their community and win national championships.”
Denson said he wants to win football games.
“We don’t take losing lightly,” Denson said. “We want to dominate, the only difference is when we knock you down we will help you back up with a Christian attitude.”
Denson outlined his mission as the head football coach at Charleston Southern.
“It’s about the championship habits and standards we try to instill into each one of our players,” Denson said. “We’re looking for selfless young men who own their roles whether it’s being a student-athlete, a father or a husband. We also need unifiers who are pulling together, especially in today’s society. We have to build more bridges than walls. Our young men have to understand they are difference makers.”
When taking questions from the group, Denson was asked about a future football matchup against South Carolina State.
“I’m not saying it isn’t in the works, I’m just not trying to work on it right now,” Denson said to a room full of laughter.
The two teams met each year from 1991 to 1999 (minus 1996) with the Bulldogs getting all eight victories. SCSU head coach Buddy Pough said CSU athletic director Jeff Barber has been instrumental in trying to put the game together.
“(Jeff) has a number of lines out right now, and they are trying to reel one of them in,” Pough said. “The good news for us is we only have five conference games, which leaves us opportunities to play some other FCS opponents.”
Pough also gave his report on the Bulldogs, who are coming off a bye week and are preparing for their home opener against Bethune-Cookman.
“We had a little bit of a break, but now we’re back and ready for the stretch run,” Pough said. “We’re going to try and find some success.”
Pough said he is proud of the way his team rallied against New Mexico State after falling behind early.
“We were down three scores when we got off the plane in New Mexico,” Pough said. “But in the second half, we started pecking away and had a chance to tie late in the game. It was an opportunity to win a football game if we could have played better early.”
The Bulldogs will look to get off to a good start Saturday against Bethune-Cookman. Pough called it a “must-win” game.
“We’re really excited,” Pough said. “It’s the first time we’ve had full attendance in almost two years. We’re ready to play in front of our home crowd.”
The Touchdown Club also recognized its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy. After not meeting last week, two sets of players were honored Thursday.
Calhoun Academy quarterback Matt Layton rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns and completed 4-of-6 passes for 68 yards in a 41-15 victory over Dillon Christian, while Orangeburg-Wilkinson defender Keondre Dickson led the Bruins with 10 tackles including a tackle for loss in O-W’s victory over Calhoun County.
Denmark-Olar quarterback Keithan Washington carried the ball 19 times for 332 yards and six touchdowns in the Vikings' 58-42 region win over Calhoun County, while Branchville’s Connor Carleton had 16 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the Yellow Jackets' 50-6 region victory over Bethune-Bowman.
The Touchdown Club will meet next week with scheduled speaker Wake Forest athletic director John Currie.