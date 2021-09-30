Tom's two towns: Tampa, NE abuzz as legend Brady prepares to return

With an average purchase price of $1,236, it is 79% more expensive than their next priciest home game on record — $689 for the Patriots’ 2017 matchup with the Chiefs.

Brady will have former teammates on the field and on the sideline. Jerod Mayo, who played with Brady on the 2014 title team, remains in awe of his longevity.

“His career alone is old enough to drink," he said. "It’s crazy.”

For his part, Brady said this week that as much as he cherishes his time in New England, he’s heart is now with the new Tampa fan base that has wholeheartedly welcomed him.

In a city that has celebrated the Bucs’ Super Bowl win, back-to-back Stanley Cups by the Lightning and a World Series appearance last season by the Rays, he’s turned “Champa Bay” into a reality.

“I have some of the greatest experiences of my life took place in the last 20 years," Brady said. "Going back to a place that I know so well with so many friends will be a really exciting thing for everybody.”

When he returns to New England, though, his heart will be with the team represented on his new jersey.