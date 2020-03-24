Tom Brady looking forward, not behind

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady says one day he'll have time to reflect on a historic 20-year stint with the New England Patriots.

Right now, the six-time Super Bowl champion and newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is focused on his next challenge. It's a big one.

"I don't want to talk about the past because that's not relevant to what's important in my future and what's going on this offseason for me," Brady said Tuesday during a 32-minute conference call in which he declined to discuss specifics about his decision to leave his old team.

The three-time NFL MVP reiterated that while he cherished "two decades of incredible experience and learning from some of the best players and the best coaches, and the ownership" of the Patriots, he's excited about moving forward with the Bucs, who have a 12-season playoff drought.

"I think for all of us, things in life can change and you've got to be able to adapt and evolve," said Brady, who signed a two-year, fully guaranteed $50 million contract with Tampa Bay last week. He can earn an additional $9 million in incentives.