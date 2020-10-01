TD CLUB: Chiefs' Crews recalls foundation at SC State, with Carolina Panthers

Thursday's online Zoom meeting of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club included a guest speaker who represents the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Ted Crews, a South Carolina State University graduate who began his sports communications career working with SC State's longtime sports information director Bill Hamilton, now serves as vice president of communications for the Chiefs.
Crews, in his 22nd year working in the NFL, fully appreciates the start he got coming from Columbia, Maryland, to attend South Carolina State.
"South Carolina State holds a near, dear and special place in my heart," Crews said on Thursday. "The first press conferences I ever worked were Coach Willie Jeffries'. I loved every minute of it, Coach J's stories and how he enjoyed his time with the media was amazing.
"I didn't know what communications and public relations was, so Mr. Hamilton opened up a whole new world to me. He showed me what it was to be a professional, what it was to take things seriously and be detailed in my work. He taught me how to treat the media, the players, the coaches and staff. Every meal I eat is credit to Mr. Hamilton in showing me the way and how to do this job. The foundation that he cemented with me includes things I still do today here in Kansas City with my staff."
Crews mentioned many others at SC State who influenced his maturing and education while he was studying in Orangeburg from 1995 to 1999.
It was an Oakland Raiders at Carolina Panthers game that changed his career path forever. Hamilton arranged for him to see the inner workings of the Panthers front office and press box on game day, and Crews then applied to become an intern with the team.
"I walked into that press box and I was immediately in love, it was love at first sight," Crews said. "I couldn't believe the hustle and the bustle and everything that was going on.
Support Local Journalism
"They (Carolina Panthers) saw fit to give me a position as an intern, and I interned there for two summers. Then I spent the next two years at State working our games on Saturday, and driving to Charlotte on Sunday mornings. By the grace of God, when I graduated I was hired full time and spent 7 years working with the Panthers."
After that, Crews worked with the Atlanta Falcons for 4 years, before heading a department in the front office with the St. Louis Rams for 3 years. This is his eighth year working with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Crews believes his internship opportunity would not have been possible if an earlier intern from SC State had not done such a good job. That former intern was Avis Roper, now senior director of media relations for Fox Sports.
"This has been a blessing," Crews said of his career path. "Last year was the ultimate blessing, being on that journey to win a Super Bowl, working with great ownership from the Hunt family ...and obviously Coach (Andy) Reid, who's been a hall of fame head coach.
"That experience was unbelievable. And I was able to do it with another Bulldog (former Lake Marion High School and SC State defensive back Alex Brown), so that was really cool. And this year, we have (former SC State defensive back/return specialist Antonio) Hamilton here. So it's always great to see South Carolina State players doing so well. Orangeburg might seem like a long way from the National Football League, but it's really a pipeline to the National Football League. I'm just honored to be a part of the SC State family."
SC State head football coach Buddy Pough gave an update on his Bulldogs during their workouts in preparation for a spring season that is scheduled to begin in February.
"We had about 80 of our guys out running at 6 a.m. this morning; they are running and lifting weights now," Pough said. "We've been doing some walk-throughs and we've got some new kickers from Estill and Sumter putting the ball in the air, so we are still on for playing in late February and I'm excited."
Also during Thursday's meeting, Denmark-Olar junior tailback T.J. Williams was recognized as the ATI Physical Therapy Offensive Player of the Week, and Bamberg-Ehrhardt junior linebacker Quincy Bias was recognized as the ATI Physical Therapy Defensive Player of the Week.
The guest speaker for next Thursday's Orangeburg Touchdown Club online meeting on Zoom and hosted by The T&D FaceBook page on FaceBook Live will be former Clemson and NFL standout Levon Kirkland.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!