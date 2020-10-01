TD CLUB: Chiefs' Crews recalls foundation at SC State, with Carolina Panthers

It was an Oakland Raiders at Carolina Panthers game that changed his career path forever. Hamilton arranged for him to see the inner workings of the Panthers front office and press box on game day, and Crews then applied to become an intern with the team.

"I walked into that press box and I was immediately in love, it was love at first sight," Crews said. "I couldn't believe the hustle and the bustle and everything that was going on.

"They (Carolina Panthers) saw fit to give me a position as an intern, and I interned there for two summers. Then I spent the next two years at State working our games on Saturday, and driving to Charlotte on Sunday mornings. By the grace of God, when I graduated I was hired full time and spent 7 years working with the Panthers."

After that, Crews worked with the Atlanta Falcons for 4 years, before heading a department in the front office with the St. Louis Rams for 3 years. This is his eighth year working with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Crews believes his internship opportunity would not have been possible if an earlier intern from SC State had not done such a good job. That former intern was Avis Roper, now senior director of media relations for Fox Sports.