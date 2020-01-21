Former Lake Marion High School and South Carolina State University standout defensive back Alex Brown is getting the opportunity of a lifetime in his rookie NFL season.
After bouncing around the league in 2019, Brown in December found himself off the practice squad and on the field with AFC champion Kansas City. Injuries in the secondary led to Brown getting a spot on the active roster.
He is the only player to have started the 2019 season with one team that just made the Super Bowl (the San Francisco 49ers), only to finish the season with the other team set to play for the title in Miami.
Brown originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers before being released in July. He was acquired on waivers by Philadelphia in July and released in August. The New York Jets acquired Brown on waivers and then released him Aug. 31. He was signed to the Kansas City practice squad in September.
According to reporting by Matt Derrick of si.com, Brown's chance came Dec. 5 when Kansas City defensive backs coach Sam Madison told him, "All right, it's your time."
The Chiefs promoted Brown to the active roster with injuries challenging their depth at cornerback. Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and former South Carolina standout Rashad Fenton (hamstring) had not practiced that week.
“It feels pretty good,” Brown said. “I've been working all my life for this, so I'm happy for the opportunity.”
Brown said watching Claiborne, Bashaud Breeland and Charvarius Ward helped him develop his game and learn new techniques.
“As a player I feel like I've developed mentally just watching my guys play and practice, especially press technique,” Brown told si.com. “Getting better and better each week, so I'm becoming a better player all around.”
After Madison delivered the news of his promotion, Brown grabbed his phone and called his mom, according to the si.com report.
“She was so excited, she's been waiting on this all her life,” Brown said. His dad was on the phone too, then he called his high school coach and college coaches to let them know.
In his final season with S.C. State in 2018, Brown earned a spot on the All-MEAC Football Team. The preseason All-MEAC selection finished third on the team in tackles with 42 (36 solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions for 50 yards, eight pass breakups and 12 pass deflects.
Brown played on offense and defense for Lake Marion, completing his career in 2013 with the Gators making a second straight playoff appearance. He rushed for 950 yards on just 54 carries as a senior.
Elon, Presbyterian, Georgia Southern and Charleston Southern offered Brown, but S.C. State turned out to be the best fit.
