Superman II: Panthers bring QB Cam Newton back home

Rhule wouldn't speculate on if Newton would be the starter beyond this week, but general manager Scott Fitterer said Newton "came here to play" — and the money the Panthers invested in him for the final eight games of the season is a strong indication they plan on him being more than just a backup.

Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who grew up about 30 minutes from Charlotte and played with Newton in New England, spoke to the importance of the QB's return to the Carolinas.

"There's a lot of important people in South Carolina and North Carolina, but Cam Newton is probably right up there at the top two or top one," Gilmore said.

Outside the gates of Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, a fan wearing Newton's No. 1 jersey stood waiting for the QB to arrive and greeted people entering the facility with a giddy smile saying "this feels like Christmas to me."

Inside the empty bowl of the stadium the team lit up the scoreboards with the words "He's Back."

Newton met with owner David Tepper and Fitterer earlier in the day and later passed his physical. His plan was to stay late into the night to learn the team's playbook. He's expected to join his new teammates at practice on Friday.