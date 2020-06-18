Deebo Samuel has surgery on broken foot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, a former South Carolina standout, underwent surgery Thursday after breaking a bone in his left foot during informal workouts with teammates in Tennessee.

The 49ers confirmed a report from NFL Network that Samuel suffered a Jones Fracture, which is a break between the base and the middle part of the fifth metatarsal in his foot. The team says it will have a better idea of Samuel’s timetable to return once he arrives at training camp next month.

Samuel tweeted that he will be back and better than before in 10 weeks. That would give him a little more than two weeks to get ready for the scheduled season opener on Sept. 13 against Arizona.

The Niners lost receiver Trent Taylor for the season last year after he needed a second operation and got an infection that required more surgeries.

Samuel had been one of several 49ers players working out this week in Nashville as NFL facilities remain closed to players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.