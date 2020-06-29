Patriots hope winning still in fashion with Newton

“He makes good decisions. He can run. He’s strong. He’s hard to tackle. He can do a lot of different things, beat you in a lot of different ways,” Belichick said. “Not saying the other guys aren’t a problem, because they are, but he’s public enemy No. 1.”

But since then Newton has had two shoulder operations and one on his foot, and he missed all but two games last season. He has lost his past eight starts in all, getting more attention for his colorful postgame attire than his play.

The combination of Belichick and Brady won more games together than any coach and quarterback combo in NFL history. But, that time has past.

Newton will get the chance to earn the starting job in training camp when he will have to win the starting job from 2019 fourth-round pick and fellow Auburn Tigers product Jarrett Stidham.

Because Newton's deal is heavily based on incentives, the signing is low risk if he cannot stay healthy and even better value if he does.

“I’m never shocked with anything we do as a Patriots organization,” Devin McCourty said. “I feel like everything we do is always in the thought process of trying to win and win championships. I think that’s what it comes down to, trying to make the team better.

"I’m never surprised when we’re trying to do that."

