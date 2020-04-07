Panthers' Peppers, Kuechly make NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Von Miller had to catch his breath after finding out he got every vote for the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Miller, Tom Brady, J.J. Watt and Adrian Peterson are among eight unanimous selections to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team announced Monday by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I never dreamed about making the All-Decade Team," Miller said. "You think about Super Bowls ... but this is such an honor that’s so hard to get that you don’t really even think about it. It’s incredible to be here. It’s incredible to achieve this honor.”

Aaron Donald, Joe Thomas, Marshal Yanda and Justin Tucker also are on every ballot of the 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee. All but tackle Thomas and guard Yanda are active.

The 55-member team is comprised only of players who made an AP All-Pro team, a Pro Bowl or a Pro Football Writers of America all-conference squad from 2010-19. Four of the unanimous players — Brady, Miller, Yanda and Tucker — won Super Bowls during the decade.