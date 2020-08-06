NFL sees 66 players opt out of season due to coronavirus pandemic

“Those are not easy decisions to make as a player, especially when you love the game," said Broncos safety Justin Simmons, who will play this season. "But family will always come first. And I’ve had a lot of difficult conversations with my wife and, yeah, it’s not ever going to be easy.

"Just like for the rest of America, it’s not easy on anyone right now.”

The rest of the breakdown by positions:

11 wide receivers; eight linebackers, six cornerbacks, four running backs, three tights ends and safeties. The were no quarterbacks, kickers or punters opting out.

Should a player decide to walk away after Thursday's deadline because of a changed medical circumstance, he would get a stipend — unless he already exceeded the value of the stipend in the time he was active. Otherwise, there will be no financial compensation for voluntary future opt outs.

There also are salary cap relief machinations attached to opt outs. Contract bonus payments due to be applied to the cap in 2020 will be delayed a year even though the bonus has been paid.

Denver's Simmons saw two teammates, Von Miller and Kareem Jackson, contract COVID-19. Both are back and planning to play, which aided Simmons in deciding not to opt out.