NFL FREE AGENCY UPDATE: Brees, Rivers and Mariota get deals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Stefon Diggs is headed to the Buffalo Bills in a splashy trade intended to boost quarterback Josh Allen's development.

Buffalo is set to acquire the big-play receiver and a seventh-round draft pick from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for four draft picks, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday night.

The Bills agreed to give up their first-round selection this year (22nd overall) and three other picks to land a fifth-year player who has topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons, the person said.

Raiders agree to deal with QB Mariota

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed on a contract with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota to provide an experienced backup behind starter Derek Carr.

A person familiar with the negotiations said Monday the Raiders reached a deal with Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Steelers place franchise tag on Dupree

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree. Ramon Foster is walking away.