NFL FREE AGENCY UPDATE: Brees, Rivers and Mariota get deals

Saints, Brees agree on 2-year deal
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints and record-setting quarterback Drew Brees have agreed on a two-year, $50 million contract, a person familiar with the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.
Brees has said repeatedly that he is taking career decision one year at a time. His new contract gives the 41-year-old, 19-year veteran the leverage to decide after this season whether he wants to continue playing.
Former Tiger Beasley to be a Titan
Former Clemson Tiger and Atlanta Falcon Vic Beasley has agreed on a contract to play for the Tennessee Titans, according to his representative agency.
The defensive end led the NFL in sacks in 2016.
Panthers add Weatherly, Burris on defense
The Carolina Panthers began rebuilding their defensive line on Monday by agreeing to terms with former Minnesota Vikings end Stephen Weatherly on a two-year, $12.5 million deal, his agent confirmed.
Weatherly, 25, is a former Vanderbilt star can play defensive end or outside linebacker, so he will fit into whatever front defensive coordinator Phil Snow plays.
Carolina is losing much of its defensive front in free agency, particularly edge rushers in Bruce Irvin and Mario Addison.
Carolina also added former Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris on a two-year, $8 million deal, a source close to the situation confirmed.
Raiders agree to terms with Witten
Veteran tight end Jason Witten intends to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, ending his time with the Dallas Cowboys after 16 seasons, according to sources close to the situation.
Colts agree to 1-year deal with Philip Rivers
INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers spent more than a decade picking apart the Indianapolis Colts and irritating their fans.
On Wednesday, he'll become their new quarterback.
The longtime Chargers star agreed to a one-year contract with Indy on Tuesday, according to a person close to the situation who spoke to the Associated Press.
In Indy, Rivers will be reunited with coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Reich was the Chargers quarterbacks coach in 2013 and the offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015. Sirianni spent five seasons in San Diego, two as quarterbacks coach.
Bills to land WR Diggs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Stefon Diggs is headed to the Buffalo Bills in a splashy trade intended to boost quarterback Josh Allen's development.
Buffalo is set to acquire the big-play receiver and a seventh-round draft pick from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for four draft picks, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday night.
The Bills agreed to give up their first-round selection this year (22nd overall) and three other picks to land a fifth-year player who has topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons, the person said.
Raiders agree to deal with QB Mariota
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed on a contract with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota to provide an experienced backup behind starter Derek Carr.
A person familiar with the negotiations said Monday the Raiders reached a deal with Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft.
Steelers place franchise tag on Dupree
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree. Ramon Foster is walking away.
The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree on Monday, hours before the NFL-mandated deadline for teams to use the designation. Hours later, Foster announced his retirement following an 11-year career that saw him rise from an undrafted rookie free agent to a mainstay at left guard for a line that became one of the NFL's best.
Dupree, who had a career-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2019, would make $15.8 million in 2020 if he signs the tag, though that number would likely change if he reaches an agreement with the Steelers on a long-term deal by July 15.
Cowboys, Cooper agree on deal
The Dallas Cowboys have an agreement on a long-term contract with receiver Amari Cooper. Now they'll keep working to get a deal with Dak Prescott after putting the franchise tag on their star quarterback.
The Cowboys and their No. 1 receiver have agreed on a $100 million, five-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday night.
Cooper was set to become an unrestricted free agent and was already free to talk to other teams because the Cowboys had to use the franchise tag on Prescott.