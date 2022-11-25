NFL: Cowboys earn Thanksgiving win over Giants

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day.

Rookie Peyton Hendershot ran for a 2-yard TD before directing all three of his fellow tight ends into a giant Salvation Army red kettle for a Whack-A-Mole celebration.

The victory ended a three-game losing streak on the holiday for the Cowboys (8-3), who moved a game ahead of the Giants in the NFC East while sweeping the season series.

Prescott's TD tosses to Schultz came about five minutes apart in the third quarter, turning a 13-7 deficit into a 21-13 lead. The first was a 15-yarder on third-and-goal.

The Dallas quarterback has 10 consecutive victories over the Giants since losing to them twice when the Cowboys went 13-3 his rookie year in 2016.

Saquon Barkley was held to 39 yards rushing with a 1-yard TD behind a makeshift offensive line missing three starters because of injury in the third loss in the past four games for the Giants (7-4).

Dallas, the NFL leader in sacks coming in, dropped Daniel Jones three times while limiting him to 14 yards rushing after he ran for first downs seven times in the first meeting, a 23-16 Dallas win.

BILLS 28, LIONS 25: Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with two seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter and Buffalo crashed Detroit's Thanksgiving party with its second victory in five days at Ford Field.

“It was very deja vu-ish," said quarterback Josh Allen, who set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Allen led the Bills with 78 rushing yards.

The Bills were back in the Motor City after the NFL moved their previous home game against Cleveland because a winter storm dumped several feet of snow in western New York.

Buffalo became the third NFL team to play two games in five or fewer days on the road in the same stadium, and the first to win both, equaling the number of wins Detroit has this season at its indoor stadium.

Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight — after losing two in a row — to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. After Bass made the game-winning kick, Allen and Diggs embraced on the sideline.

“Let's get back to having fun again," Diggs recalled telling Allen after making eight catches for 77 yards and a score. “We got away from that a little bit."

Detroit (4-7) missed an opportunity to win four straight games for the first time since 2016 and lost a franchise-record sixth straight game on Thanksgiving.

”I told them this one should sting,” coach Dan Campbell said. “We had a chance to win and we didn’t make it, but I don’t think this was a step backward. I’m frustrated, but we’re getting better.”

VIKINGS 33, PATRIOTS 26: Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter to push Minnesota past visiting New England.

Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered precisely the clutch performance against a formidable defense the Vikings (9-2) needed to bounce back from a blowout loss to Dallas. That gave rookie coach Kevin O'Connell a win over Bill Belichick, who drafted him with the Patriots in 2008.

Mac Jones passed for a career-high 382 yards and two scores to snap a lagging offense to life for the Patriots (6-5), but they ran out of steam down the stretch. Their fourth quarter included two three-and-out punts, a turnover on downs at the Minnesota 39 and a desperation last drive that went nowhere.

The Vikings' Kene Nwangwu scored on a 97-yard kickoff return.