NFC West looks loaded again

LOS ANGELES — The NFC West was a diabolically difficult division for most of the past decade, and it only seems to be getting tougher.

The NFL's winningest division last season will be stacked again in the fall with four franchises determined to win now. Three teams that posted winning records in 2019 will be joined by what looks like a much-improved version of the Arizona Cardinals, who are among the biggest winners of the early free-agent signing period after adding star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Clemson, Houston Texans) to a West already loaded with playmakers.

This ruthless division has produced five of the NFC's past eight Super Bowl representatives, including the past two. The Los Angeles Rams made that Super Bowl trip less than 14 months ago, but a lackluster offseason and some questionable salary cap management suggest they already might be headed to the division basement despite a star-studded roster under innovative coach Sean McVay.

The NFC West has been hyper-competitive since 2012, and it looks even more unforgiving now.

"It's a very, very tough division again," Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last month. "There's no doubt about it. And I don't think anybody wants to play (the NFC West). It will make us better."