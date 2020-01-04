NOTE: After being named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year and first team NFL All-Pro a year ago, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard - a former S.C. State standout - was named a second team All-Pro player this season. The No. 36 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Leonard came back from a concussion that cost him three games and frustrated him deeply to turn in another ball-disrupting season few linebackers ever produce. By season’s end, he had 121 tackles, five sacks, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and five interceptions. Leonard is now the only player in the NFL since 1982 to have as many as 12 sacks and seven interceptions in his first two seasons in the league.
NEW YORK — Christian McCaffrey's versatility and superb statistics helped him to a rare double: The running back for the Carolina Panthers has made The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team at two positions, it was announced on Friday.
McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching a phenomenal 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns. He became the third player in league history to finish with 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, joining Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig (on the ballot for the Hall this year).
That impressed the 50 members of a nationwide media panel for McCaffrey to be voted the first-team running back and the top flex player. The flex position was created in 2016 to reward players who epitomize the way offense now is played in pro football. No one fits that description better than McCaffrey, whose terrific season came for a 5-11 team.
“It means a lot," said McCaffrey, a third-year pro. ”It is a big honor, and that is something that you don't work hard for it, but when it comes you are really grateful and appreciative."
McCaffrey's achievement was complemented by the unanimous selections of New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas and New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore (South Carolina). It's the second straight season both made the squad, Thomas doing it with an NFL-record 149 catches, and Gilmore anchoring the league's top-ranked defense.
McCaffrey's teammate in Charlotte, Luke Kuechly, earned second-team honors, making All-Pro for the seventh straight season in his time with the Panthers.
Ravens sensation Lamar Jackson, who in his second season led Baltimore to a league-best 14-2 mark, was chosen as quarterback. Jackson and McCaffrey were among 14 first-time All-Pros.
Rams safety Eric Weddle witnessed the jukes and jaunts of Jackson firsthand in a 45-6 Ravens romp.
“When you get on the field and you get to the speed of what they run, it's tough," said Weddle, a former All-Pro. ”I mean, some of the plays, I didn't know who had the ball because they run it so efficiently. (Jackson) is one of a kind; he's pretty special."
This special class includes several multiple All-Pros: Rams DT Aaron Donald and Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, each for a fifth time; Cowboys right guard Zack Martin and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for a fourth time.
Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson made his third All-Pro roster, as did Eagles center Jason Kelce and Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Clemson).
All-Pros for the second time included Thomas, Gilmore, Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones, Steelers DT Cam Heyward, Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater, Colts left guard Quenton Nelson, and Ravens defensive back Marcus Peters, who shared that spot with the teammate Marlon Humphrey and the Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (second appearance).
The other newcomers were Humphrey; 49ers tight end George Kittle; Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley; Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk; Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt; Saints linebacker Demario Davis; Vikings LB Eric Kendricks; Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White; safeties Jamal Adams of the Jets and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Steelers; Titans punter Brett Kern; and Saints punt returner Deonte Harris, the only rookie on the team.
"When you got here and people start talking about All-Pro and that’s the best of the best, you’re like 'Pro Bowl is cool, but I need to get the best of the best," said Wagner, who led the NFL in tackles this season. “As you get older, you kind of understand how hard these things are to get. And so you don’t take any of them for granted and are very grateful for your health, grateful for your teammates. As you get older you reflect and you appreciate things differently that you might not have had when you were young.”
Ramczyk once played Division III college football.
“It’s just pretty crazy that I was at a little D-III school and I’m like, ‘If I’m going to play this game, I’m going to play to be the best I possibly can be,” he said. "It’s pretty cool.”
Not surprisingly, Baltimore led the All-Pro Team with five selections, while New Orleans had four, Baltimore and Pittsburgh each had three. There were 16 AFC players and 13 from the NFC.
