Lessons learned from slimmed-down NFL Draft

But the league is faced with the stark evidence from Thursday through Saturday, born out of a scramble that would make Lamar Jackson proud, that simplicity helped carry the day. All three days.

“At least I know we can do it like this — and we did it quickly," Chargers GM Tom Telesco said. "We put this together in roughly a month with the infrastructure, so we know we can handle it like this. There are some things I’ve done in the last month that I may incorporate next year even if it’s a regular draft — just what we did meeting-wise and what we did technology-wise. If you think about it, the way drafts have been run it’s been the same for probably 40 to 50 years. At least now we know we can do this a couple of different ways.”

Goodell, O'Reilly and the rest of the NFL will contemplate exactly that as they head toward Cleveland in 2021, Las Vegas in 2022 and Kansas City in 2023.