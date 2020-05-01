Jonathan Joseph heading to Titans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After spending most of the decade with the Houston Texans, Jonathan Joseph is heading to a new team.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini and Josina Anderson, the former South Carolina defensive back is signing with the Tennessee Titans for his 15th season in the NFL.

Before this, Joseph was a mainstay in Houston, playing nine seasons for the Texans and five years with the Cincinnati Bengals before that.

Over the last 14 years, he's accumulated 755 tackles and 31 career interceptions.

He'll get a chance to play for the Titans now, which made it all the way to the AFC title game last year and were one win away from the Super Bowl.

Tennessee is also home to former Gamecock Ryan Succop, and the Titans signed Kobe Smith this week to a free agent deal after the NFL draft.

After starting his career at Coffeyville Community College, Joseph came to South Carolina, where he played one full season (2005) and had 55 total tackles and four interceptions while returning kicks and punts as well.

He was picked No. 24 overall by the Bengals, starting a career that's included two pro bowls and a second-team all-pro selection as well.

