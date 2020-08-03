'Hollywood ending' as 'The Rock' acquires XFL

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock is now an owner of the XFL.

Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has teamed with business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital, a private investment firm run by former Goldman Sachs executive Gerry Cardinale, to buy the spring football league that filed for bankruptcy in April.

The partnership has acquired XFL parent company Alpha Entertainment LLC for $15 million days before the league was scheduled for bankruptcy auction.

Johnson played defensive tackle at Miami and was a member of the Hurricanes' 1991 national championship team. He also played a retired NFL player who eventually buys the Kansas City Chiefs on the HBO series "Ballers."

"The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things — my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans," Johnson said in a statement. "With pride and gratitude for all that I've built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football."