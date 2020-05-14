Former SC State star Leonard, NFL leaning on tech to monitor workouts

The results often appear on television broadcasts: how far or fast a player ran; how far a ball was thrown; or how much separation a receiver had from a defender. Those numbers came in handy when most pro days were canceled because of the pandemic.

“Not only did we track the Senior Bowl game, but we tracked all of the practice sessions; We captured all of the player information that week," said John Pollard, vice president of Zebra sports business development. “The teams apply it as a tool like any other training process or mechanism they may have in place.

"It can help with things like rehab, too.”

But without the radio transmitters, Zebra cannot track workouts at home. WHOOP and Myzone still can, and their numbers help players like Leonard, a 2018 All-Pro, return to football healthy and prepared.

“I’m not going to say I can get enough out of it, but I can get a good bit," Leonard said about his modified regimen. “It sucks being from the country where you don’t have a chiropractor, you don’t have a physical therapist who can actually work on you day in and day out.

"So with me, a guy who loves to train hard and run fast every day, I can’t do that now, because if I tweak something I have no one here to help me out. So I really have to take my time and kind of do all the small things right."