Former Clemson Tigers, Gamecock among NFL traded players

The Arizona Cardinals added one of the NFL's top receivers to join an intriguing young team aiming to make a big move in the NFC West.
The Cardinals acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre "Nuk" Hopkins (Clemson, Daniel High School) in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade hasn't been officially announced. The NFL's business year begins Wednesday, when the trade can be completed.
The 27-year-old Hopkins gives the Cardinals a premier receiver to add to a promising core on offense, which includes second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, receivers Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, and potentially running back Kenyan Drake, to whom Arizona gave the transition tag earlier Monday.
Several Cardinals players not surprisingly reacted positively to the move on social media. Murray responded with a “LET'S GET RIGHT! @DeAndreHopkins” while Kirk added “10 + 11 + 13 = SCARY SIGHT. Welcome to the squad bro let's eat!"
The Cardinals finished with a 5-10-1 record last season under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is known for his innovative offense. Murray was the No. 1 overall draft pick and had an encouraging rookie season, finishing with 3,722 yards passing and 20 touchdowns. But the Cardinals occasionally struggled to stretch the field vertically for big plays in the passing game. Hopkins' arrival should help.
Hopkins has three years remaining on a five-year, $81 million deal he signed in 2017. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound veteran has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL over the past seven years, topping 1,000 yards receiving in five of seven seasons. He caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
The 28-year-old Johnson was an All-Pro with the Cardinals in 2016 during his second season but hasn't been able to match those numbers in the past three years. He battled injuries for much of 2019 and finished with 345 yards rushing and 370 yards receiving.
The NFL's business year is just getting started, as planned, despite the spread of the new coronavirus. For now, all moves are being done remotely with basically a ban on travel within the league.
Fourteen franchise tags were handed out, the most since 2012, with only one quarterback, the Cowboys' Dak Prescott. The other biggest names among those franchised were Titans running back Derrick Henry; Bengals receiver A.J. Green; Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones; and Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett, the league leader in sacks in 2019. The move by Tampa Bay with Barrett almost assures that quarterback Jameis Winston is headed elsewhere.
Franchise tag values range from $26.824 million for a quarterback, to $17.865 million for a running back to $17.788 million for a defensive end/edge rusher; to $5.019 million for kickers.
Former Gamecock Hurst now a Falcon
Baltimore tight end Hayden Hurst, a former South Carolina Gamecock standout, was also traded on Monday to Atlanta, which is losing TE Austin Hooper in free agency. The Ravens received second and fifth-round picks in this year's draft, and the Falcons got a fourth-rounder.
Former Tigers star Lawson headed to Miami
The Miami Dolphins looked to seize on a misstep made by one of their AFC East rivals.
The Buffalo Bills decided last year against triggering the fifth-year option on Shaq Lawson’s contract, which made the 2016 first-round pick an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
The Dolphins agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million contract with the former Clemson standout from nearby Daniel High School, who contributed 32 tackles and 6.5 sacks in the 15 games he played for Buffalo last season.
The deal was first reported by the NFL Network, and has been confirmed by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Lawson, who has started 17 games for the Bills in his four seasons, has tallied 108 tackles, 16.5 sacks and forced five fumbles during the 50 games he played in Buffalo.
Colts land Buckner
The NFC champion 49ers got into the bartering, too. They dealt top defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis for the No. 13 pick in this year's draft, which, incidentally, won't have any public events next month in Las Vegas — if it is even held there as originally planned.
A person familiar with the deal said Buckner will receive a new contract worth $21 million a year from the Colts.
The trade came just after San Francisco opted to keep another standout lineman, Arik Armstead, who got a five-year deal worth $85 million.
Titans franchise Henry
The Tennessee Titans tagged Derrick Henry as their franchise player, making sure they keep the NFL rushing leader around for at least this season.
The Titans used the nonexclusive franchise tag on Henry. That means Henry still can receive offers from other teams, with the Titans able to match or receive two first-round draft picks. The Titans also have until July 15 to sign Henry to a long-term deal or he will be paid $10.2 million in 2020.
Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing on 303 attempts for a 4.8-yard average. He also tied for the league lead with 16 touchdown runs during the regular season with Aaron Jones of Green Bay. He earned his first Pro Bowl appearance.
Cowboys franchise Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys placed their franchise tag on Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal.
The Cowboys announced the decision on their website about an hour before the deadline for teams to designate the franchise tag.
By using the tag on Prescott, the Cowboys will keep working to get a deal with Amari Cooper as the receiver gets set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts, currently planned for Wednesday.
The Cowboys and Prescott have been working on a deal for about a year. The two-time Pro Bowler was one of the best bargains in the NFL last season with a base salary of $2 million as a fourth-round pick in 2016.
Prescott was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year when he led the Cowboys on a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that vaulted them to the top seed in the NFC before losing to Green Bay in the divisional round.
Cousins gets extension
The Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension, giving the quarterback another eight-figure influx of guaranteed money and providing the team some immediate salary-cap relief.
Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was scheduled to count $31 million against the salary cap, but this new pact will reduce by $10 million the team's charge for 2020, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.
Cousins will be guaranteed $61 million at signing. His $35 million base salary for the 2022 season also would become fully guaranteed a year from now, meaning he's likely locked in for $96 million over the next three seasons. Either way, the ninth-year veteran at least temporarily will move back into the top five among NFL quarterbacks in average annual value, with the going rate at the critical position continuing to rise after a four-year, $118 million deal for Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill.
Cousins had a career-best season in 2019, ranking fourth in the league in passer rating (107.4), fourth in completion percentage (69.1), sixth in touchdown percentage (5.9) and seventh in average yards per attempt (8.1). He led the Vikings to a wild-card win in the playoffs at New Orleans, his first career postseason victory, and was picked as an injury replacement to his second Pro Bowl after making significant improvement in a new offensive system from his first year in Minnesota.
Broncos, Glasgow agree to deal
The Denver Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $44 million free agent contract with offensive guard Graham Glasgow, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Monday.
ESPN first reported the agreement, which includes $26 million in guaranteed money.
Glasgow will get his first look at guard following the Broncos' decision to cut ties with oft-injured right guard Ronald Leary.
Glasgow has started 58 games in four seasons with the Detroit Lions, who drafted him in the third round out of Michigan in 2016.