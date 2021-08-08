Ex-Bulldog Leonard gets richest NFL linebacker contract

“He doesn’t know how to turn it off, you know what I mean?" Reich said. “He’s got so much pride in how he plays and how he performs, the standard that he holds himself to. That would be the least of my worries for him. Just happy for him and it's well-deserved.”

Leonard wanted to get everything finished before Indy's Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle. And he already knows what he wants to do with the money: Buy a land plot so he can build a house, and helping his family.

In December, Leonard explained his childhood story in The Players Tribune. He described growing up with two older brothers in jail, three sisters in one bedroom and four boys in another, and how he shared a twin bed with his brother, Keivonte. And he's spoken about the depression he's felt since Keivonte died on Dec. 15, 2012.

“It’s time for her to just sit back and relax and the worst part about it, everybody knows my story, my brother got killed when he was 18, I was 17, and this is what he dreamed of," Leonard said Sunday. “For him not to be here with me to witness this, that’s the only thing that really sucks."

The deal keeps Leonard off the free agent market and completes Indy's top two offseason priorities. The Colts signed right tackle Braden Smith to a four-year, $72.4 million deal in late July.