Drew Brees out with broken ribs, collapsed lung

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees has been diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed right lung, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

The Saints have not announced specifics about Brees' injury, which the 41-year-old quarterback said occurred on a heavy hit by San Francisco defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the second quarter of New Orleans 27-13 victory over the Niners on Sunday.

Brees' injuries, which were first reported by ESPN, are expected to sideline the quarterback for multiple weeks. Two of the Saints' next three games are against the Falcons, first on Sunday in the Superdome and then in Atlanta on Dec. 6. In between, New Orleans visits Denver on Nov. 29.

Saints coach Sean Payton said Monday he would not comment on any injuries before the first required injury report of this week on Wednesday.

But with Brees virtually certain to miss upcoming games, the Saints' offense is likely to be run primarily by Jameis Winston, a 2015 first overall draft choice by Tampa Bay whom New Orleans signed to a one-year contract as a free agent this offseason. Taysom Hill, a utility player who intermittently takes over for Brees on option plays — but also plays tight end and on special teams — also could see his snaps at quarterback increase, depending on Winston's performance.