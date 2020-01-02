Sam Wyche, who pushed the boundaries as an offensive innovator with the Cincinnati Bengals, died on Thursday at his home in Pickens, South Carolina, 3 days before his 75th birthday.
The former All-Southern Conference quarterback at Furman University, who had a history of blood clots in his lungs and had a heart transplant in 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina, died of melanoma, officials confirmed.
In recent years, Wyche served as a volunteer offensive coach with Pickens High School. He was an inductee in the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame and the Furman University Athletic Hall of Fame.
Back in September of 2019, he returned for another speaking engagement as guest at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club.
“Sam was a wonderful guy. We got to know him as both a player and a coach," Bengals president Mike Brown said on Thursday. “As our coach, he had great success and took us to the Super Bowl. He was friends with everyone here, both during his tenure as head coach and afterwards.
"We not only liked him, we admired him as a man. He had a great generosity of spirit and lived his life trying to help others.”
One of the Bengals’ original quarterbacks, Wyche was known for his offensive innovations as a coach. He led the Bengals to their second Super Bowl during the 1988 season by using a no-huddle offense that forced the league to change its substitution rules.
And that wasn’t the only way he made waves throughout the NFL. A nonconformist in a button-down league, Wyche refused to comply with the NFL’s locker room policy for media, ran up the score to settle a personal grudge, and belittled the city of rival Cleveland during his eight seasons in Cincinnati. He later coached Tampa Bay for four seasons.
Wyche was signed by the Bengals for their inaugural season. He played three seasons with Cincinnati, throwing for 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He later spent two years in Washington as a backup and a year each in Detroit and St. Louis.
It’s as a coach that he made his mark on offense. An Atlanta native, Wyche served as an assistant coach at the University of South Carolina under Paul Dietzel in 1967. He served as Joe Montana's first quarterbacks coach with the 49ers, was head coach at Indiana University in 1983, and the Bengals hired him as head coach in 1984.
He put his fingerprints on NFL offense with Boomer Esiason as the quarterback. He developed what he called a “sugar huddle” that had his team group near the line after a substitution. If the defense tried to match the substitution, he’d have the offense snap the ball and catch it with too many players on the field. The NFL eventually adopted a rule allowing defenses to match an offense’s substitution before the ball is snapped.
Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl in the 1988 season and lost to the 49ers again on Montana’s touchdown pass with 34 seconds to go.
Wyche loved to push the envelope on offense and loved to go against standard wisdom.
Wyche also famously took a jab at Cleveland during a game against the Seahawks at Riverfront Stadium in 1989. When fans started pelting players with snowballs, Wyche grabbed the public address announcer’s microphone and told fans, “You don’t live in Cleveland, you live in Cincinnati.”
During his eight seasons in Cincinnati, Wyche’s teams went 61-66 in the regular season and 3-2 in the playoffs.
The Buccaneers hired him for the 1992 season and finished 5-11. Tampa Bay went 23-41 in his four seasons.
