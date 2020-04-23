Clemson's Simmons, Terrell and Carolina's Kinlaw selected in 1st round of 2020 NFL Draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The self-described 'Swiss Army Knife' of the Clemson defense, linebacker Isaiah Simmons (6-foot-4, 240 pounds), was selected at No. 8 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday's 2020 NFL Draft.

"Wow. Excited, very excited," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said of selecting the former Tiger standout. "This is one of the most unique players I've ever evaluated. The size, the length, the athleticism, the coverability in space; there's very little this guy can't do.

"We vowed to fix this defense and make sure we get playmakers who can cover ground and guys who can run."

Simmons was considered a top prospect overall by an ESPN ranking last week, ahead of No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow among more. He was rated as the No. 1 outside linebacker by the network.

Simmons came to Clemson from Olathe North High School in Kansas, where he played wide receiver and defensive back.

Simmons was redshirted during his first year at Clemson in 2016. He then played 13 games at safety as a freshman before converting to linebacker for his sophomore and junior seasons.