Carolina Panthers sign another QB, top LB, then trade a QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on contracts Monday with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks and Raiders 2019 linebacker and leading tackler Tahir Whitehead.
The moves have not been announced by the team since the players have yet to pass physicals. Walker agreed to a two-year contract and Whitehead will get a one-year deal.
Walker joined the Panthers on the first day that XFL players were allowed to sign with NFL teams.
Both Walker and Whitehead played college football at Temple under new Panthers coach Matt Rhule.
The 25-year-old Walker was one of the stars of the XFL and a leading MVP candidate, throwing for 1,338 yards with 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions while leading the Roughnecks to a 5-0 start before the league canceled its season because of the coronavirus outbreak.
While playing under Rhule at Temple, Walker threw for 10,668 yards in four seasons with 74 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. He has spent parts of the past three seasons on the Colts practice squad.
Now the quarterback room in Carolina also includes Cam Newton, who is expected to be traded or released in the near future, Teddy Bridgewater, who is expected to be Carolina's starting quarterback after agreeing to a three-year, $63 million contract last week, and Will Grier, a third-round draft pick in 2019.
But as Carolina added one QB on Monday, they traded another.
On Monday afternoon, the Panthers traded quarterback Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins for a fifth-round draft pick.
The Panthers re-signed Allen, who was an exclusive rights free agent, to a one-year deal earlier this month.
The 24-year-old started 12 games in 2019 in place of an injured Newton, completing 62 percent of 489 attempts for 3,322 yards, with 17 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and took 46 sacks in 13 appearances.
Falcons have deals with Treadwell, McCray
ATLANTA (AP) — A person familiar with the deals says the Atlanta Falcons have reached agreements with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, and guard Justin McCray.
The person told the Associated Press about the agreements on Monday on condition of anonymity because the deals will not be official until Treadwell and McCray pass physicals.
The Falcons also have re-signed cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.
The 24-year-old Treadwell is expected to compete for a spot behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on Atlanta's depth chart.
Treadwell had 35 catches for 302 yards and one touchdown in 2018.
McCray, 27, started in four of 15 games with Cleveland in 2019.
QB Hoyer returns to Patriots
BOSTON (AP) — Brian Hoyer is returning to the Patriots for a third time.
The veteran quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.05 million.
Hoyer was released by Indianapolis on Saturday.
In Hoyer, the Patriots add a veteran quarterback who is familiar with their system. It is their first move to add some depth at the quarterback position since Tom Brady left in free agency and signed with Tampa Bay.
The 34-year-old began his career as Brady's backup in New England in 2009 and has spent time with seven NFL teams during his 11-year career. He has played in 69 games with 38 starts.
Hoyer joins Jarett Stidham and Cody Kessler as quarterbacks on the Patriots roster.