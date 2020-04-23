Carolina Panthers select Auburn DT Brown in first round of NFL Draft 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHARLOTTE (AP) - The Carolina Panthers selected Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (6-foot-5, 318 pounds) with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Brown (102 tackles, 8.5 sacks the past two seasons) fills an immediate need for the Panthers after the team lost multiple starting defensive linemen since the 2019 season, including defensive tackles Gerald McCoy and Vernon Butler and defensive ends Mario Addison and Bruce Irvin.

The Panthers have selected a defensive tackle in the first round twice before — Vernon Butler in 2016 and Star Lotulelei in 2013. Both players are now with the Bills.

Brown is the sixth player from Auburn that Carolina has drafted and the second Tiger they’ve taken in the first round (Cam Newton, 2011). He is the first defensive tackle and third defensive player from Auburn overall to be selected in the top-10 in the common draft era (Carlos Rodgers, No. 9 in 2005, and Aundray Bruce, No. 1 in 1988).

