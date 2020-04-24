Carolina Panthers bolster defense Day Two of 2020 NFL Draft

OTHER NOTABLE SELECTIONS FRIDAY: At No. 35, Georgia running back D’Andre Swift went to the Detroit Lions. Swift was the second running back selected in the draft after LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the final player taken in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

At No. 37, the first non-FBS player came off the board, when New England made its first pick of the draft, taking safety Kyle Dugger of NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne.

An All-American safety went at No. 45, as Tampa Bay took Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. His dad played against Tom Brady in college and in the NFL, but now Winfield Jr. is a teammate of Brady.

Notre Dame wideout Chase Claypool, a Canadian so ignored by colleges that he sent out his own tape to schools, went 49th overall to Pittsburgh, as the Steelers' first choice in the draft.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who began his college career at Alabama, was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round with the 53rd overall pick.

After having a record 15 of the 32 players in the first round of the draft came from the Southeastern Conference, another 10 SEC players came off the board in Round 2.