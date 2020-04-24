Carolina Panthers bolster defense Day Two of 2020 NFL Draft

(AP) — The Carolina Panthers continued to address their defensive needs on day two of the NFL draft, selecting Yetur Gross-Matos from Penn State with the sixth pick in the second round Friday night.
The 6-foot-5, 266-pound Gross-Matos had 35 tackles for a loss and 17 1/2 sacks in two seasons as a starter for the Nittany Lions.
He was a first-team all-conference selection as a junior after pacing the Penn State defense with 40 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks. The defensive end is expected to compete for a starting job with last year’s first-round draft pick Brian Burns and new free agent pickup Stephen Weatherly from the Vikings.
Carolina previously selected Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round, a sign the team is making a considerable effort to upgrade a defensive line unit that was devastated by free agent departures like Mario Addison, Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Vernon Butler.
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said his team's focus needed to be on upgrading the defense entering the draft after addressing mostly offensive needs in free agency. Carolina is looking to replace nine starters from last year's defense that allowed 29.4 points per game, second-most in the league.
The Panthers then traded up five spots, taking safety Jeremy Chinn from Southern Illinois with the final pick of the second round, No. 64 overall. Carolina gave up a third-round (No. 69) and fifth-round (148th overall) pick to Seattle to move up.
OTHER NOTABLE SELECTIONS FRIDAY: At No. 35, Georgia running back D’Andre Swift went to the Detroit Lions. Swift was the second running back selected in the draft after LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the final player taken in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
At No. 37, the first non-FBS player came off the board, when New England made its first pick of the draft, taking safety Kyle Dugger of NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne.
An All-American safety went at No. 45, as Tampa Bay took Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. His dad played against Tom Brady in college and in the NFL, but now Winfield Jr. is a teammate of Brady.
Notre Dame wideout Chase Claypool, a Canadian so ignored by colleges that he sent out his own tape to schools, went 49th overall to Pittsburgh, as the Steelers' first choice in the draft.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who began his college career at Alabama, was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round with the 53rd overall pick.
After having a record 15 of the 32 players in the first round of the draft came from the Southeastern Conference, another 10 SEC players came off the board in Round 2.
The second round was the running back round, with five high-profile players coming off the board, including A.J. Dillon from Boston College taken by the Green Bay Packers with the 62nd pick.
Notre Dame linebacker Julian Okwara was drafted with the third pick of the third round by Detroit, joining older brother, Romeo, a Lions defensive end who also went to Notre Dame.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired another offensive playmaker in the third round, selecting Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn No. 76 overall.
The Dallas Cowboys turned the focus to their bigger needs on defense, taking Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore of Oklahoma. Diggs, the younger brother of Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs, was the 51st overall choice. Gallimore went at No. 82.
Darrynton Evans, a 5-foot-10, 203-pound running back out of Appalachian State — the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year — was selected at No. 93 by the Tennessee Titans. Evans was the second-fastest RB at the NFL Scouting Combine.
