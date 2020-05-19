Analytics and data collecting spur helmet safety in football

“You have days when you're not supposed to be having any contact in practice. Yet there are head impacts. You might have head impacts before practices are even supposed to start. This is not something the lay person might expect. We can bring that to coaches and say: A certain percent happened before practice; players may be engaging with each other already and when there are no planned drills going on.”

Through its partnership with Catapult and its XOS system, Riddell can allow coaches to synch video and athlete performance metrics with on-field head impact data transmitted and analyzed through InSite. More than 1,200 football programs use helmets equipped for InSite at all levels of play, covering close to 35,000 players, mostly at the high school level, with many at small colleges.

Catapult’s technology is used by more than 3,000 sports teams internationally in nearly 40 sports.

This integrated technology will be available for teams to use in the 2020 season, if there is one.

Catapult uses a device with a GPS antenna to measure the pace the player is performing at and the movements of the body. It is applicable for anything from the impacts in football to a player controlling the ball in soccer, or the deceleration/acceleration of a skater in hockey.