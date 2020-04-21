Agent: Gronkowski joins Brady in Tampa Bay
Agent: Gronkowski joins Brady in Tampa Bay

In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, makes a catch next to Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. The recently retired Gronkowski was reportedly traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 season on Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a reunion with Tom Brady.

The agent for the retired New England star confirmed Tuesday that pending completion of a physical Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are acquiring his rights from the Patriots.

A proposed trade that needs to be finalized before this week’s NFL draft reportedly would bring Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round selection.

“Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season,” agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

The deal would reunite the 30-year-old Gronkowski with Brady, who signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs last month.

Gronkowski, who’ll turn 31 on May 14, retired in March 2019 after nine seasons with the Patriots, who drafted him in the second round in 2010. He has one year left on his contract at $10 million.

“He will honor his current contract at this time,” Rosenhaus said.

In addition to 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 regular-season games, the five-time Pro Bowl selection has another 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 playoff games.

Even without the prospect of adding Gronkowski, the tight end position was considered one of Tampa Bay’s biggest strengths, with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate teaming with Pro Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to form the best collection of targets Brady has had to work with in more than a decade.

