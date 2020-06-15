Agent: Cowboys RB Elliott positive for coronavirus

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent.
A small number of Dallas players have tested positive recently, according to multiple sources, and a source said a few Houston Texans have also tested positive.
None of the Cowboys players had been at The Star, the team's facility, during the offseason, per league rules.
The team has been in consistent contact with the players and the club has an infectious disease consultant on its medical staff.
A source said one player had flu-like symptoms late last week but was feeling better, and the other players tested have been asymptomatic.
Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network on Monday that Elliott was feeling OK and recovering. A person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis told The Associated Press that Elliott had the positive test about a week ago and could be described as symptomatic.
The Cowboys declined to comment, citing privacy laws.
Only players who have been rehabilitating injuries have been allowed inside team facilities during the pandemic shutdown. That hasn't included Elliott.
The NFL is in the process of establishing protocols for the return of players, including what would happen in the case of positive tests, but there is no timetable for their return. Training camps are supposed to start in a little more than a month.
Several players have gone public with their diagnosis, including star Denver pass rusher Von Miller. Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen was the first player to publicly acknowledge a positive test, on April 15.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and even death.
The 24-year-old Elliott has led the NFL in rushing twice in his first four seasons. He missed all of training camp last year in a contract holdout, later signing a six-year, $90 million extension before the 2019 season.
