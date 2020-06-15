Agent: Cowboys RB Elliott positive for coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent.

A small number of Dallas players have tested positive recently, according to multiple sources, and a source said a few Houston Texans have also tested positive.

None of the Cowboys players had been at The Star, the team's facility, during the offseason, per league rules.

The team has been in consistent contact with the players and the club has an infectious disease consultant on its medical staff.

A source said one player had flu-like symptoms late last week but was feeling better, and the other players tested have been asymptomatic.

Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network on Monday that Elliott was feeling OK and recovering. A person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis told The Associated Press that Elliott had the positive test about a week ago and could be described as symptomatic.

The Cowboys declined to comment, citing privacy laws.

Only players who have been rehabilitating injuries have been allowed inside team facilities during the pandemic shutdown. That hasn't included Elliott.