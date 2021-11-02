ON THE SIDELINES: Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday's game at Kansas City.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if the reigning NFL MVP has been vaccinated.

Rodgers is the latest Packers player to deal with the coronavirus. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week's victory at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols.

Green Bay's backup quarterback is 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has thrown seven passes in his short career.

Vaccinated players who test positive are allowed to return after they have two negative tests that are taken at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players who test positive are isolated for at least 10 days.

Rodgers was asked at an Aug. 26 media session whether he had been vaccinated.