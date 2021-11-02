ON THE SIDELINES: Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday's game at Kansas City.
Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if the reigning NFL MVP has been vaccinated.
Rodgers is the latest Packers player to deal with the coronavirus. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week's victory at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols.
Green Bay's backup quarterback is 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has thrown seven passes in his short career.
Vaccinated players who test positive are allowed to return after they have two negative tests that are taken at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players who test positive are isolated for at least 10 days.
Rodgers was asked at an Aug. 26 media session whether he had been vaccinated.
"Yeah, I've been immunized," Rodgers replied. "You know, there's a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated. I think it's a personal decision. I'm not going to judge those guys. There are guys that've been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It's an interesting issue that I think we're going to see played out the entire season."
Prosecutor: Ruggs driving over 150 mph before fatal crash
LAS VEGAS — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at more than 150 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash, his hospitalization and his booking into a Las Vegas jail. He had his initial court appearance Wednesday on felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving that could get him up to 26 years in state prison if he is convicted.
Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed into the Toyota at about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Ruggs' blood-alcohol level was 0.16%. Police said previously in a statement that Ruggs "showed signs of impairment."
The judge set Ruggs' next court appearance for Nov. 10.
Steelers trade Ingram to Chiefs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to Kansas City on Tuesday for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.
The teams made the announcement a few hours before the NFL's trade deadline.
The move gives Kansas City's struggling defense some much-needed help and gives the 32-year-old Ingram a chance to start over.
Ingram, a former South Carolina Gamecock, spent the first nine years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Steelers on the eve of training camp.
Von Miller headed to Rams
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos got a taste of life without Von Miller when the star linebacker was held out of Denver's scratch-and-claw 17-10 win over Washington.
The Broncos (4-4) managed five sacks and a pair of Justin Simmons end-zone interceptions as they snapped a four-game skid before bidding their all-time sacks leader farewell.
"This team, they're going to start winning soon," Miller said as he headed to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of second-day draft picks in 2022. "I wanted to be a part of it to fix it."
Instead, Miller is joining forces with Aaron Donald in LA.
Louisville CB to miss rest of season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville coach Scott Satterfield says that top cover corner Kei'Trel Clark will miss the remainder of this season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday night's Atlantic Coast Conference loss at North Carolina State.