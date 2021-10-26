Monumental game, memorable mementos

Good bet.

“It’s really cool. I got it in the bag over there," Brady said after the game. “Mike gave it away and said: ‘Man, I’m sorry.’ I said, that’s all right, I’m sure they’ll figure out a way to get it back.”

A team official retrieved the football from the fan in exchange for another game ball and other goodies.

“I don’t actually keep too many things. In that circumstance, I just felt like that might be a good one to keep," Brady said.

Told that the fan gladly returned the memento, explaining he couldn’t possibly say no to Tom Brady, the quarterback replied, “That’s pretty cool. He’s going to get something nice in return, so we’ll get him a helmet or a couple of jerseys or some other stuff. So, it was really cool of him to do that.”

With about 80 seconds left in the game Sunday, Brady approached the stands himself and handed a Buccaneers “Crucial Catch” cap, which is part of the league's October cancer awareness campaign, to 9-year-old Noah Reeb, who went to the game with a sign that read, “ Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer. ”

The little boy, whose father, James, wrote on Instagram that it was his son's first NFL game, burst into tears when he met Brady and got the cap.

“That was really sweet,” Brady said. "Obviously a tough kid, man. It puts a lot into perspective of what we're doing on the field. In the end, it doesn't mean much compared to what so many people go through."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0