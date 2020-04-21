Mahomes, Chiefs eye record deal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason.

And while there is no hurry given the fact that Mahomes is entering just his fourth season in the league — and the Chiefs could simply pick up his fifth-year option — the reality is both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal.

“We're not even worried about it at this point,” Mahomes' agent Leigh Steinberg recently told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview. “He is preparing for next season and it'll work out how it works out.”

For the Chiefs, who have been bumping up against the salary cap, they would gain some cost certainty going forward. Mahomes is due to make just $2.7 million this season as part of his rookie contract, but that number will rise dramatically once a deal gets signed.

Just what the deal might look like is up for debate.

Several former agents and GMs who spoke to the AP believe the starting point is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who signed a four-year extension worth $35 million per year in new money that brought his total compensation to $157 million over five years.

But the end point should be much higher: a five-year extension that eclipses $200 million in new money, making Mahomes the highest-paid player in the league by reaching the $40 million-per-year benchmark.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0