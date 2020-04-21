Mahomes, Chiefs eye record deal
0 comments

Mahomes, Chiefs eye record deal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chargers Chiefs Football

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is tackled by Chargers safety Derwin James, who at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds has the speed, size and strength to make an impact all over the field.

 Ed Zurga, Associated Press file photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason.

And while there is no hurry given the fact that Mahomes is entering just his fourth season in the league — and the Chiefs could simply pick up his fifth-year option — the reality is both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal.

“We're not even worried about it at this point,” Mahomes' agent Leigh Steinberg recently told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview. “He is preparing for next season and it'll work out how it works out.”

For the Chiefs, who have been bumping up against the salary cap, they would gain some cost certainty going forward. Mahomes is due to make just $2.7 million this season as part of his rookie contract, but that number will rise dramatically once a deal gets signed.

Just what the deal might look like is up for debate.

Several former agents and GMs who spoke to the AP believe the starting point is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who signed a four-year extension worth $35 million per year in new money that brought his total compensation to $157 million over five years.

But the end point should be much higher: a five-year extension that eclipses $200 million in new money, making Mahomes the highest-paid player in the league by reaching the $40 million-per-year benchmark.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Souhan: NFL franchise needs that go beyond the draft
Pro Football

Jim Souhan: NFL franchise needs that go beyond the draft

  • Updated

The NFL draft will be held in basements throughout the land this week. These proposals won't help every franchise, but they will make the world, or at least the league, a better place. Yes, my picks might stink, but remember - they can't be as bad as Dimitrius Underwood or Troy Williamson. My first annual Mocking Draft: 1. Cincinnati: Please trade the pick anywhere for anything. Please don't ...

Pro Football

Doing it all

The Bears' 1944 pick proved to be a jack of all trades in his lone season in the NFL.

Pro Football

Ex-Lions DT Damon Harrison: 'I was hell-bent on getting out of' Detroit

Damon Harrison spent the first three weeks of training camp on the non-football injury list last summer, when he said in a new podcast he was trying to orchestrate a trade to a new team. Harrison, who was released by the Detroit Lions in February, said on the "Green Light" podcast with former NFL player Chris Long that he never felt comfortable playing in Matt Patricia's defense and had to get ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News