Thurman Zimmerman will be among the millions of viewers following the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on television.

Unlike many of them, he’s among the select few thousands of players who’ve experienced March Madness firsthand as a member of the 2002-03 South Carolina State men’s basketball team.

The only Palmetto State team that season to make “The Big Dance,” that group also holds the distinction of being the last Bulldog team to play in the tournament.

For Zimmerman, that “One Shining Moment” at the Ford Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., seems like it happened yesterday.

“The experience was phenomenal,” said Zimmerman, now an assistant coach for two-time Class 2A champion Gray Collegiate Academy. “I tell my guys in AAU and high school now about the experience now of even making it the NCAA Tournament and having the opportunity to play there. It’s a wild experience.”

After sitting out the previous season as a Prop 48, then-freshman Zimmerman joined a senior-laden team led by transfers Dustin Braddick, Chucky Gilmore and Moses Malone Jr.

Zimmerman described the former Clemson guard Braddick as a “team leader” who constantly stressed the urgency of the moment. He said Gilmore was a close mentor who helped Zimmerman develop into the MEAC Rookie of the Year as a freshman and Player of the Year and All-America honorable selection as a sophomore.

As for Malone Jr., despite being somewhat flashy and having an NBA Hall of Famer as a father, he was “one of the guys.”

“We felt like as a group we could be good, not just off his name because of who he was,” Zimmerman said.

The team also had depth with guards Demeco Heath, Brandon Trapp and C.J. Clary, with Zimmerman calling Clary “one of the top 2-3 point guards” he has played with at any level.

“It was a process that year starting off,” Zimmerman said. “We knew how good we were, we just didn’t know if we were able to get over that hump because one, we know we had to win the MEAC to get to the NCAA Tournament. We felt we were good enough for it. We just hadn’t played together in any games.”

Right from the start, head coach Cy Alexander and assistant coaches Francis Simmons, Jamal Brown, Cecil Greene and Tim Gates set a “business tone.” There was no “Midnight Madness” to open the season, only a singular focus on winning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and reaching the NCAA Tournament.

“I think setting that tone, missing the tournament a couple of years because Cy was a very prestigious coach,” Zimmerman said. “Everybody wanted to play for him. He was always a winner. It didn’t matter who he brought in, transfers, freshmen, in didn’t matter. He played with walk-ons a couple of wins. He always was able to get the job done. So it was just a matter of going out there and proving our worth.”

Workouts during the previous season and in the summer and practices that were tougher than the actual games helped quickly forge a strong team brotherhood, which continues to this day. It helped the Bulldogs remain upbeat despite a 2-7 start, which included non-conference losses to SEC teams South Carolina and Auburn and wins over The Citadel and Alabama A&M.

Once the Bulldogs entered MEAC play, Zimmerman realized this team was special as S.C. State won its first six games, leading into the Jan. 27, 2003, home showdown with Hampton.

It would be the first of three contests with the Pirates, whose roster included future NBA guard Devin Green, Jeff Granger and Barry Hairston. Each game followed a similar script of the Bulldogs falling behind by double digits only to rally to victory.

In the first meeting, the Bulldogs trailed 22-4. They committed 14 turnovers, were 0-7 from three-point range in the first half and did not score a field goal until a Zimmerman layup at the 8:46 mark.

“When we came out, we got punched in the mouth and we didn’t know how to react at that time,” Zimmerman said. “The game kept going on, kept going on. At that point, it was just pretty much chip and chip, and every single four-minute segment, we just looked to chip into the lead.”

This started a 12-2 run that helped S.C. State close the gap to 26-16 by halftime. An 16-8 run to open the second half brought the Bulldogs closer and they eventually took the lead with 10:40 left on a layup by Judge.

With Malone Jr. connecting on four 3-pointers in the second half, Zimmerman’s 15 points and getting a game-high from Braddick, S.C. State stormed out to a 15-point lead before winning 77-69.

“We just came out and executed more than they did in the second half, rebounded, ran the floor a little bit more and defended our butts off and came out with the win.”

The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 11 games before back-to-back losses to Coppin State and Delaware State dropped their conference record to 11-2. They finished the regular season winning four of the last five games, including Zimmerman’s only win at Hampton by a 78-73 score.

S.C. State headed to Norfolk, Va., for the MEAC tournament as a top seed. The Bulldogs held off both Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M to reach the final.

Awaiting the Bulldogs once again was Hampton. It was déjà vu as the Pirates jumped out to a 26-6 advantage and it looked early as though the third time would be the charm.

A 3-pointer by Trapp sparked a change of momentum as S.C. State used a 14-2 run cut the deficit in half. Leading the charge was Braddick with seven straight points as he finished with a game-high 25.

Trailing 38-30 at halftime, the Bulldogs remained upbeat and confident with the seniors stressing this was their “last shot” to reach the NCAA Tournament.

“The message in the locker room was like, ‘This game is not over,’” Zimmerman said. “We played our worst basketball right now and we still have a whole 20 minutes left to go.

“Once we got down to the crunch and the game was tight, we knew that if we put the ball in the right hands like a Dustin Braddick, making sure he made the right decision, there was no way we were going to be beat.”

S.C. State traded the lead in the second half before Zimmerman scored five straight points to make it 61-55 with 4:33 left. The Bulldogs fought off a final Hampton rally and two late free throws by Malone Jr. sealed the 72-67 victory.

After taking a business approach all season, the players could now celebrate on the court, chanting, “We’re going Dancing.”

The next day, the Bulldogs learned they would face the University of Oklahoma, led by future all-NBA forward Blake Griffin in the first round.

“First, it was like shell-shocking because of the big stage,” Zimmerman said. “You get to the hotel and you get escorted by police, and they’re getting you a certain amount of money straight off the plane saying that’s your meal money. We’re not used to this.”

“It was a shellshock thing, but we knew what we were there for. We felt like we had a team to compete.”

The Bulldogs battled early and despite outscoring the Sooners 38-36 in the second half, were defeated 71-54 to end the season 20-11.

Shortly afterward, Alexander left the program to become the head coach at Tennessee State. Zimmerman acknowledged he had known about Alexander’s pursuit of the job and that he and his roommate Daakin Braddick had an opportunity to follow suit.

In the end, Zimmerman finished his career at S.C. State and was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame last year. He remains grateful for the opportunity he received at SCSU and called it a “blessing.”