Some people have had the singular pleasure of gazing at the sly smile of Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris. Others have had the memorable opportunity to attend a concert and hear Nat King Cole sing “Unforgettable.” Still others have sat in awe as Michael Jordon soared to the basket in an NBA arena. But my experience exceeds them all. I saw Jim Brown play football, and more than once.

Growing up in a suburb of Cleveland, it was easy to gather a few friends, hop on a bus and head downtown for an Indians game in the summer or a Browns game in the fall. Tickets were cheap, no more than two or three bucks, and there was always plenty of room among the 80,000 seats (not benches) at cavernous Cleveland Stadium.

I saw Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris hit home runs. I was in the Stadium on the cool, damp night in June 1960 when Ted Williams hit his 500th home run. But the fall brought the Browns and Jim Brown, perennial contenders for the NFL Championship. We knew we would see Brown slash his way to another 100-plus-yard game because he never missed a game. Not once in nine years. Today a 300-pound lineman gets a “boo boo” on his little finger and he is on the injured list for six weeks.

With pulling guards Gene Hickerson and John Wooten leading the blocking, Brown swept around the left or right end, evading linebackers and trampling defensive backs on his way to another big gain. Brown was no shifting, dancing halfback. He had a matchless combination of strength, balance, agility and speed. He was 6’2” and 230 pounds. It was power football. He ran for 237 yards in 1961 against a good Philadelphia Eagles team.

On a blustery Dec. 27, 1964, on the shores of Lake Erie, my brother Tom and I scored standing-room-only tickets for the astronomical price of $6 each for the NFL Championship game. The Browns were huge underdogs to Johnny Unitas and the powerful Baltimore Colts coached by Don Shula. The halftime score was 0-0 as the Florida A&M Marching 100 entertained the frigid crowd.

The Browns broke the game open in the third quarter with quarterback Frank Ryan throwing to wide receiver Gary Collins, and Jim Brown running through, over and around the vaunted Baltimore defense for 114 yards. The Browns shut out the Colts, 27-0. Coming three years before the first Super Bowl, it was the last time the Browns won a championship.

After the 1965 season and at the ancient age of 30, Jim Brown retired from football for a multidecade career in Hollywood. The films paid far more than his $60,000 Cleveland salary. But during his nine years in the NFL, he led the league in rushing eight times and was the Most Valuable Player three times. In over 40 years of film-making, he won no Oscars.

Playing in the midst of the civil rights movement, Brown took his role as a race leader seriously. He certainly considered himself more than just a highly paid athlete or entertainer. He stressed the need for economic advancement in the Black community as he drew together other Black athletes including Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul Jabbar to form the Black Economic Union.

Yet Jim Brown was no paragon of perfection. He was a flagrant misogynist. He was often mean and sometimes violent in his treatment of women, including the two women he married. He spent three months in jail in 2000 for an altercation with his second wife, Monique. Brown certainly had anger-management issues. He choked a golf partner, got involved in a road rage incident and assaulted a deputy sheriff. But he could also patiently mentor younger athletes as they pursued their amateur and professional careers.

Never one to embrace consistency, Brown supported Barrack Obama’s election in 2008 and 2012. But he enraged many people when he joined Kanye West and met with President Donald Trump in 2018 to offer him modest support while observing that Trump was not a racist.

A century from now there still may be some naysayers who debate the NFL’s greatest running back. But #32 will still be #1.