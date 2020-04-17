Virus Outbreak College Football: Commissioners tell VP no football before campuses open

"(We) made the point we were concerned and wanted to get back to having kids attending college and opening up our colleges and universities," Bowlsby said. "That until that happened we weren't going to be having any sports."

The commissioners would like major college football to start at the same time all over the country, which could be difficult depending on how the pandemic fades.

"We talked a little about whether there would be a national policy because, obviously, if governors have different policies you're going to have some issues," Aresco said. "If California isn't allowing football and Ohio is that's going to be issue for what is obviously a national enterprise."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United State's top infectious disease expert, said in a Snapchat interview it is unlikely sporting events can happen this summer with large crowds in attendance.

Bowlsby said another call with the vice president was likely in about a month.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock, who was also on the call, said the Jan. 1 semifinals in New Orleans and Pasadena, California, and the Jan. 11 championship game in Miami are still on.