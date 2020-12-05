Unbeaten Coastal gets upset over BYU

But the Chanticleers controlled the clock with three long touchdown drives and made plays when it counted — none bigger than when the freshman safety Sudipo corralled Milne a few steps from the end zone. It will go down as a 17-yard completion, but the Cougars needed 18 on their final play.

That sealed Coastal Carolina's biggest victory in the program's four FBS seasons. And now, it's the Cougars dreaming of New Year's Six bowls to come.

"It was the best feelings I'd ever felt," Gunter said.

Wilson was 19 of 30 for 240 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Cougars defense, which had allowed less than 90 yards rushing a game coming in, was pounded by Coastal Carolina for 281 yards. CJ Marable rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Chanticleers.

"We've got a tough, tough scrappy offensive line. We're not huge guys," said the 6-foot-1, 300-pound Carter. "But we're going to get after you."

It was a hectic week for Coastal, too, coach Jamey Chadwell said, in changing opponents and game plans so late in a game week.

And the Chanticleers, he said, were given little chance of success.

"One thing I know about our football team, if you slight us, we use that as motivation," Chadwell said.