TD CLUB: Fitch says 2020 season has been 'a great challenge to us every day'

Fitch talked about the sacrifices that players are making to play college football this year, with extensive health-conscious measures in place to combat virus spread.

The list of such measures is long: Not being able to go to class, especially at a highly-ranked academic institution such as Vanderbilt. Social distancing even to the point of teammates not being allowed in other teammates' dorm rooms to play video games or hang out. Even opening the season at Texas A&M, with more than a handful of players from the state of Texas, Vanderbilt coaches had to instruct their players to visit family members from a distance, avoiding everything from hugging a mother they hadn't seen in months to denying a younger brother or sister as much as a high five.

"Most people don't know the sacrifices being made," Fitch said. "Playing in empty stadiums or in front of small crowds is one thing.

"But there have been many more sacrifices made, and that includes our players, South Carolina players, Clemson players and everyone else. It will make them better people when it's all said and done. But, it hasn't been easy. As you watch these games unfold the rest of the college season, just really appreciated what these guys on the field are going through across the country."