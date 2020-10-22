TD CLUB: Fitch says 2020 season has been 'a great challenge to us every day'

As college football coaches have their roles change and they take on different responsibilities in various staff positions, their ties to other coaches and other programs continue to grow.
When Buddy Pough left the South Carolina staff under the leadership of Lou Holtz as running backs coach in 2002 to become head coach at his alma mater of South Carolina State, it was Todd Fitch who moved over from wide receivers coach to assume the vacated role for the Gamecocks.
Since then, Fitch has coached offenses for Skip Holtz at East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech, along with a few years coaching the offense at Boston College. Fitch took the offensive coordinator job at Vanderbilt University this past winter.
His Commodores endured a 41-7 loss to South Carolina two weekends ago, just a week after a 41-7 loss to defending national champion LSU.
With Vanderbilt having had a coronavirus-induced bye week a week ago, followed by its regularly-scheduled bye week this week, Fitch was more than happy to be the guest speaker for Thursday's Orangeburg Touchdown Club online meeting via Zoom.
And with Pough's Bulldogs in off-season workouts to prepare for a possible spring season, he welcomed some football talk from a fellow college coach who is in the midst of a season.
"Coach Fitch and I have been knowing each other for about 25 years or so," Pough said. "Last year, at Louisiana Tech, their team went 10-3 and his offense led the nation in a whole lot of categories.
"He and Skip were together at several different stops, and they just seemed to be a lethal combination leading teams. Now he is at Vanderbilt and getting things going there."
Fitch is preparing the Commodores to play host to Ole Miss and at Mississippi State the next two weeks.
"I spent the five years in Columbia, working at South Carolina, and with my time at East Carolina, I was in the Carolinas for about 10 or 11 years," Fitch said. "There's great high school football there and the camps we had at South Carolina, we really appreciated all the work the high school coaches did in the state, from the smallest SCISA school to the top of the Big 16 schools. They were well-coached and had a ton of talent."
Of course, in 2020 with the COVID-19 situation, having a talented college team has assured nothing in the way of success, with added challenges and health testing being a constant.
"Every day you come to work this year, you better be ready to adjust to change," Fitch said. "We haven't had the same roster at practice for two days in a row probably for the last four weeks.
"This is the first time in my career that we've had back-to-back bye weeks. This COVID situation is keeping us on our toes and it's been a great challenge to us every day, to learn and adapt."
Fitch talked about the sacrifices that players are making to play college football this year, with extensive health-conscious measures in place to combat virus spread.
The list of such measures is long: Not being able to go to class, especially at a highly-ranked academic institution such as Vanderbilt. Social distancing even to the point of teammates not being allowed in other teammates' dorm rooms to play video games or hang out. Even opening the season at Texas A&M, with more than a handful of players from the state of Texas, Vanderbilt coaches had to instruct their players to visit family members from a distance, avoiding everything from hugging a mother they hadn't seen in months to denying a younger brother or sister as much as a high five.
"Most people don't know the sacrifices being made," Fitch said. "Playing in empty stadiums or in front of small crowds is one thing.
"But there have been many more sacrifices made, and that includes our players, South Carolina players, Clemson players and everyone else. It will make them better people when it's all said and done. But, it hasn't been easy. As you watch these games unfold the rest of the college season, just really appreciated what these guys on the field are going through across the country."
Also during Thursday's online meeting, Calhoun County freshman tailback Ahmir Smith and Orangeburg Prep senior nose guard Noland Boney were recognized as ATI Physical Therapy Players of the Week. Smith was named Offensive Player of the Week after his 7 carries for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns helped the Saints win 16-12 against Denmark-Olar in a region contest. Boney was named Defensive Player of the Week after his 11.5 tackles, including a quarterback sack, helped the Indians win 14-13 against Beaufort Academy in a region contest.
The guest speaker for next Thursday's Orangeburg Touchdown Club meeting broadcast on The Times and Democrat FaceBook page via FaceBook Live at noon will be University of South Carolina football's Offensive Coordinator Travaris Robinson.
And, if you're keeping up with the coaching ties theme, Robinson was an All-SEC defensive back at Auburn, the program he and (former Auburn assistant) Will Muschamp just coached the Gamecocks to an historic win (first in the series since 1933) against this past weekend.
