Take Two: No. 8 BYU steps in to face No. 14 Coastal Carolina

"It's hard not (to) hear about those guys, they're making so much noise this season," Empey said.

BYU is an FBS independent, scrounging to find any game it can in this COVID-19 affected season. The Cougars have won at Houston and at then-No. 21 Boise State last month, but are looking for a signature win. They've been having success with a high-flying offense led by quarterback Zach Wilson, who directs the country's fourth-best scoring attack.

Coastal Carolina is also having a breakthrough season in the Sun Belt Conference. An FCS powerhouse just four years ago, the Chants were picked last in the East Division yet have clinched a spot in the title game and will host No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 19 to the league crown. Should the Chants keep winning, they'd be in perfect position for the Group of Five spot among the prestigious New Year's Six bowl game should No. 7 Cincinnati falter.

Chadwell said his staff and players started game-planning when the rumors of Liberty's situation began Wednesday. Now, he's looking for any edge over the Cougars he can get.

"I just want to kickoff early. I think they're mountain time, let's kickoff about 12 p.m." Chadwell said.

Some other things to watch for when No. 8 BYU travels to No. 14 Coastal Carolina: