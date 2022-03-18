Pro Timing Day held Friday morning

Eleven South Carolina Gamecocks worked out in front of 50 scouts representing 31 NFL teams today, as the football program held its annual Pro Timing Day at the Long Family Football Operations Center and the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility.

Those who participated included Spencer Eason-Riddle, Jabari Ellis, Kingsley Enagbare, Jaylan Foster, Kevin Harris, Nick Muse, Carlins Platel, Damani Staley, Aaron Sterling, Parker White and ZaQuandre White.

Testing began in the weight room, including measurements for height, weight, wingspan, arm and hand size, followed by the vertical jump and bench press. The event then moved to the on-field testing in the indoor facility, where the broad jump, 40-yard dash, short shuttle and 3-cone shuttle took place, followed by position drills.

Superlatives were turned in by Kevin Harris and Carlins Platel in the vertical jump, as both leaped 37 and one-half inches. Jabari Ellis pumped 225-pounds 28 times on the bench press, followed closely by Nick Muse with 27. Parker White had an impressive 10-foot, six-inch standing broad jump. Official times for the 40-yard dash and the shuttle runs were not available.

Spencer Eason-Riddle suffered an injury during the bench press and was unable to complete the workout.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30.

