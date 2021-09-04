PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL

Furman holds off N.C. A&T
GREENVILLE — Hamp Sisson passed for a career-high 362 yards with three touchdowns as Furman knocked off a ranked North Carolina A&T 29-18 in a season opener for both teams on Saturday.
Furman turned two third-quarter turnovers into long touchdown passes. Sisson fired a 41-yarder to Joshua Harris and then a career-long 87-yard catch-and-run to Ryan Miller as the Paladins built a 23-3 lead against NCA&T, which was ranked No. 25 in the FCS football poll.
The Paladins defense set up both quick strikes. First with Travis Blackshear intercepting NCA&T's Jason Fowler. On the Aggies next possession, Furman's Kam Brinson tackled Fowler at the goal line, forcing a fumble recovered by Garden Gilby.
That set up the Sisson-to-Miller hookup as Miller, a tight end, caught a short pass in the flat and outran the defense all the way to the end zone — the fourth-longest pass reception in program history. He finished with 124 yards on four catches.
Wofford holds off Elon 24-22
ELON, N.C. — Walker Gliarmis booted a 26-yard field goal with 10:15 remaining and Wofford held off Elon the rest of the way, eking out a 24-22 season-opening win on Saturday.
After Elon gained a final possession with a strip fumble at the goal line at just over a minute remaining, a Skyler Davis field goal try from 46 yards went wide with eight seconds left, sealing the Wofford win.
Peyton Derrick competed 10 of 18 passes for 155 yards for the Terriers. He was intercepted twice. Irvin Mulligan rushed for 110 yards, including a 65-yard scoring run that staked Wofford to an early 7-3 lead.
The longtime rivals — this was the 39th meeting — traded the lead five times in the contest. Elon had fallen behind 21-10 after Wofford scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter, but ended the first half with a Davis 41-yard field goal, cutting the gap to 21-13.
Presbyterian defeats St. Andrews
CLINTON — Michigan transfer Ren Hefley had a record-setting day in his first start for Presbyterian, tossing a FCS record 10 touchdowns in leading the Blue Hose to an 84-43 season-opening victory over NAIA-member St. Andrews on Saturday.
Presbyterian made a winner of head coach Kevin Kelly, who was coaching his first college game. Kelly was selected for the job after leading Pulaski Academy of Little Rock, Arkansas, to nine state championships and 216 victories in 18 years.
The Blue Hose, who moved up to Division I play in 2007, also had two TD passes from backup QB Tyler Huff, breaking the team record of 11, set by David Klingler and the Houston Cougars in a win over Eastern Washington in 1990. Hefley broke the FCS record of nine, set by Mississippi Valley State's Willie Totten — who teamed up with wide receiver Jerry Rice to form the Satellite Express — in 1984. The record was tied by Portland State QB Drew Hubel in 2007.
Erskine falls to Catawba in opener
SALISBURY, N.C – The Erskine College football team (0-1) began their 2021 fall season with a road loss to Catawba College, 37-27, at Shuford Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Fleet were within one possession of the Indians but could not go over the hump as they lost their season opener.
Newberry defeats Barton
WILSON, N.C. - After holding off a late rally by Barton in the spring to win 20-17, the Wolves dominated the Bulldogs 31-7 in the season opener for both teams Saturday afternoon.
Newberry took the opening kickoff and marched down the field. The big play of the series was a 20-yard pass from Dre Harris to Bryson Woodruff to put Newberry inside the red zone at the Barton five-yard line. After the Barton defense tackled Mario Anderson for a two-yard loss, he would punch the ball in for a seven-yard touchdown, and with the extra point, the Wolves took the 7-0 lead.
The Newberry defense came out and held the Bulldogs on their first series to a three and out. After the punt, Harris found Bobby Irby for 32 yards to move the Wolves down to the Barton 24 yard line. A defensive holding call moved the ball to the 16-yard line, and Harris again hooked up with Woodruff, this time for 16 yards and a touchdown; the Wolves missed the extra point to make it a 13-0 game.