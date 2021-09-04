PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL

Erskine falls to Catawba in opener

SALISBURY, N.C – The Erskine College football team (0-1) began their 2021 fall season with a road loss to Catawba College, 37-27, at Shuford Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Fleet were within one possession of the Indians but could not go over the hump as they lost their season opener.

Newberry defeats Barton

WILSON, N.C. - After holding off a late rally by Barton in the spring to win 20-17, the Wolves dominated the Bulldogs 31-7 in the season opener for both teams Saturday afternoon.

Newberry took the opening kickoff and marched down the field. The big play of the series was a 20-yard pass from Dre Harris to Bryson Woodruff to put Newberry inside the red zone at the Barton five-yard line. After the Barton defense tackled Mario Anderson for a two-yard loss, he would punch the ball in for a seven-yard touchdown, and with the extra point, the Wolves took the 7-0 lead.

The Newberry defense came out and held the Bulldogs on their first series to a three and out. After the punt, Harris found Bobby Irby for 32 yards to move the Wolves down to the Barton 24 yard line. A defensive holding call moved the ball to the 16-yard line, and Harris again hooked up with Woodruff, this time for 16 yards and a touchdown; the Wolves missed the extra point to make it a 13-0 game.

